Sound Currents

Gather around the table for contemporary music in honor of Thanksgiving

Published November 17, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST
Load up your musical plate! On this episode of Sound Currents, enjoy music that captures the warm fuzzies, nostalgia, and sometimes awkward feelings that Thanksgiving brings.

Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Autumn Leaves - Thanksgiving Hymn
by Stephen Montague
Philip Mead, piano

Les feuilles mortes - Something in Grandma's Attic
by Joseph Kosma
Philip Mead - piano

Nostalgia Song
by Eleni Karaindrou
Alexandros Myrat with the Camerata, Friends of Music Orchestra; Eleni Karaindrou - piano, Dinos Hadjiiordanou - accordion, Stella Gadedi - flute, Aris Dimitriadis - mandolin, Maria Bildea - harp

Memories
by Eleni Karaindrou
Eleni Karaindrou Ensemble, String Orchestra La Camerata; Maria Bildea - harp, Renato Ripo - cello, Sergiu Nastasa - violin

Memory Zone
by Meredith Monk
Meredith Monk Ensemble

Ellis Island
by Meredith Monk
Bruce Brubaker, Ursula Oppens - piano

DNA
by Joan Tower
Frank Epstein with the New England Conservatory Percussion Ensemble

Desert Roads - III. Coming Home
by David Maslanka
Jerry Junkin with the University of Texas Wind Ensemble; Richard MacDowell - clarinet

Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
