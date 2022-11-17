Gather around the table for contemporary music in honor of Thanksgiving
Load up your musical plate! On this episode of Sound Currents, enjoy music that captures the warm fuzzies, nostalgia, and sometimes awkward feelings that Thanksgiving brings.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Program
Autumn Leaves - Thanksgiving Hymn
by Stephen Montague
Philip Mead, piano
Les feuilles mortes - Something in Grandma's Attic
by Joseph Kosma
Philip Mead - piano
Nostalgia Song
by Eleni Karaindrou
Alexandros Myrat with the Camerata, Friends of Music Orchestra; Eleni Karaindrou - piano, Dinos Hadjiiordanou - accordion, Stella Gadedi - flute, Aris Dimitriadis - mandolin, Maria Bildea - harp
Memories
by Eleni Karaindrou
Eleni Karaindrou Ensemble, String Orchestra La Camerata; Maria Bildea - harp, Renato Ripo - cello, Sergiu Nastasa - violin
Memory Zone
by Meredith Monk
Meredith Monk Ensemble
Ellis Island
by Meredith Monk
Bruce Brubaker, Ursula Oppens - piano
DNA
by Joan Tower
Frank Epstein with the New England Conservatory Percussion Ensemble
Desert Roads - III. Coming Home
by David Maslanka
Jerry Junkin with the University of Texas Wind Ensemble; Richard MacDowell - clarinet