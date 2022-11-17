Gather around the table for contemporary music in honor of Thanksgiving

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Program

Autumn Leaves - Thanksgiving Hymn

by Stephen Montague

Philip Mead, piano

Les feuilles mortes - Something in Grandma's Attic

by Joseph Kosma

Philip Mead - piano

Nostalgia Song

by Eleni Karaindrou

Alexandros Myrat with the Camerata, Friends of Music Orchestra; Eleni Karaindrou - piano, Dinos Hadjiiordanou - accordion, Stella Gadedi - flute, Aris Dimitriadis - mandolin, Maria Bildea - harp

Memories

by Eleni Karaindrou

Eleni Karaindrou Ensemble, String Orchestra La Camerata; Maria Bildea - harp, Renato Ripo - cello, Sergiu Nastasa - violin

Memory Zone

by Meredith Monk

Meredith Monk Ensemble

Ellis Island

by Meredith Monk

Bruce Brubaker, Ursula Oppens - piano

DNA

by Joan Tower

Frank Epstein with the New England Conservatory Percussion Ensemble

Desert Roads - III. Coming Home

by David Maslanka

Jerry Junkin with the University of Texas Wind Ensemble; Richard MacDowell - clarinet