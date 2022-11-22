Exploring the unexplainable with composer Gity Razaz
Time to become spellbound! From spellcraft to the strange and unexpected, step into a world of eerie music on this week's Sound Currents.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guest
Gity Razaz, composer
Program
The Strange Highway
by Gity Razaz
All-American Cello Band
Spellbound
by Gity Razaz
Katharina Kang Litton - viola
Lidur
by Hildur Guðnadóttir, arr. by Jarkko Riihimäki
Kuss Quartet; Emily D'Angelo - mezzo-soprano, Christian Vogel - bass clarinet, Norbert Wahren - double bass
A Thousand Tongues
by Missy Mazzoli
Emily D'Angelo - mezzo-soprano, Mikayel Hakhnazaryan - cello
Penelope - The Lotus Eaters
by Sarah Kirkland Snider
Emily D'Angelo - mezzo-soprano, Frédéric L’Épée - electric guitar, René Flächsenhaar - electric bass, Marc Prietzel - drums
The Sea Ranch Songs - Elements I
by Alexandra Vrebalov
Kronos Quartet