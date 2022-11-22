© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Sound Currents

Exploring the unexplainable with composer Gity Razaz

Published November 22, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST
Courtesy of artist
Composer Gity Razaz.

Time to become spellbound! From spellcraft to the strange and unexpected, step into a world of eerie music on this week's Sound Currents.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guest
Gity Razaz, composer

Program
The Strange Highway
by Gity Razaz
All-American Cello Band

Spellbound
by Gity Razaz
Katharina Kang Litton - viola

Lidur
by Hildur Guðnadóttir, arr. by Jarkko Riihimäki
Kuss Quartet; Emily D'Angelo - mezzo-soprano, Christian Vogel - bass clarinet, Norbert Wahren - double bass

A Thousand Tongues
by Missy Mazzoli
Emily D'Angelo - mezzo-soprano, Mikayel Hakhnazaryan - cello

Penelope - The Lotus Eaters
by Sarah Kirkland Snider
Emily D'Angelo - mezzo-soprano, Frédéric L’Épée - electric guitar, René Flächsenhaar - electric bass, Marc Prietzel - drums

The Sea Ranch Songs - Elements I
by Alexandra Vrebalov
Kronos Quartet

Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Laurel Parks
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
