© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
sound_currents_logo.jpg
Sound Currents

Music to bring you back to your spiritual core, with composer Laura Whitney-Johnson

Published December 2, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST
20221202_bk_newearandlaurawhitneyjohnson
Courtesy of artists
/
Composer Laura Whitney-Johnson and newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble.

newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. To honor this milestone, explore music from Kansas City composers — like guest Laura Whitney-Johnson — in the second of a series of shows highlighting artists with local connections.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guest
Laura Whitney-Johnson, composer

Program
Wait for the River to Freeze
by Laura Whitney-Johnson
newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble

Agua de Mayo
by Giuseppe Gallo-Balma
Columbus State University Flute Choir and Percussion Ensemble

Fantasy on "Ambush from All Sides"
by Hong Hong Gianakon
Collegium Musicum Hong Kong and Feng Consort

Monet's Water Triptych
by Angie Chan Ramírez
Maria Crosby - cello, Filip Lazovski - violin, Charles Tsui - piano

I Sing With the Steam (Little Bedtime Song for the Young Stalinist Who Has Everything)
by Jeff Borowiec/Christina Butera/John Chittum
Kate Sikora - vocals, Christina Butera - electronics

Tags
Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Laurel Parks
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Related Content