Music to bring you back to your spiritual core, with composer Laura Whitney-Johnson
newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. To honor this milestone, explore music from Kansas City composers — like guest Laura Whitney-Johnson — in the second of a series of shows highlighting artists with local connections.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guest
Laura Whitney-Johnson, composer
Program
Wait for the River to Freeze
by Laura Whitney-Johnson
newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble
Agua de Mayo
by Giuseppe Gallo-Balma
Columbus State University Flute Choir and Percussion Ensemble
Fantasy on "Ambush from All Sides"
by Hong Hong Gianakon
Collegium Musicum Hong Kong and Feng Consort
Monet's Water Triptych
by Angie Chan Ramírez
Maria Crosby - cello, Filip Lazovski - violin, Charles Tsui - piano
I Sing With the Steam (Little Bedtime Song for the Young Stalinist Who Has Everything)
by Jeff Borowiec/Christina Butera/John Chittum
Kate Sikora - vocals, Christina Butera - electronics