Music to bring you back to your spiritual core, with composer Laura Whitney-Johnson

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guest

Laura Whitney-Johnson, composer

Program

Wait for the River to Freeze

by Laura Whitney-Johnson

newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble

Agua de Mayo

by Giuseppe Gallo-Balma

Columbus State University Flute Choir and Percussion Ensemble

Fantasy on "Ambush from All Sides"

by Hong Hong Gianakon

Collegium Musicum Hong Kong and Feng Consort

Monet's Water Triptych

by Angie Chan Ramírez

Maria Crosby - cello, Filip Lazovski - violin, Charles Tsui - piano

I Sing With the Steam (Little Bedtime Song for the Young Stalinist Who Has Everything)

by Jeff Borowiec/Christina Butera/John Chittum

Kate Sikora - vocals, Christina Butera - electronics