sound_currents_logo.jpg
Sound Currents

Dig through the toy box with music about toys, games, and puzzles

Published December 9, 2022 at 9:25 AM CST
20221209_bk_antiquesroadshow
Antiques Roadshow
/
PBS
"The Humpty Dumpty Circus Band" as referenced in Carl Schimmel's 'Roadshow for Thora.'

From teddy bears and electric drums to pieces actually created from the sounds of children’s toys, enjoy the whimsical sounds of music inspired by toys with guest Carl Schimmel.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guest

20221209_bk_carlschimmel
Courtesy of artist
/
Composer Carl Schimmel.

Carl Schimmel, composer

Program
Roadshow for Thora:
The Silver Atom Ray Gun
The Yes No Bear
The Humpty Dumpty Circus Band
by Carl Schimmel
Soli Chamber Ensemble

Sonata of Puzzles
Movement 1 - Never-Ending Jigsaw
Movement 3 - Crossword on Fire
by Balijinder Sekhon
Doug O'Connor - saxophone, Jeremy Vigil - piano

Child's Play
by Jason Bolte
Jason Bolte - electronics

With My Eyes Shut
by Jason Bolte
Jason Bolte - electronics, Mauricio Salguero - clarinet

Electric Pow Wow Drum
by The HalluciNation: Ehren Thomas, Dan James General, John Scabby Robe, Ian Fern Campeau
Attacca Quartet

Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
