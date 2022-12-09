Dig through the toy box with music about toys, games, and puzzles

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guest

Courtesy of artist / Composer Carl Schimmel.

Carl Schimmel, composer

Program

Roadshow for Thora:

The Silver Atom Ray Gun

The Yes No Bear

The Humpty Dumpty Circus Band

by Carl Schimmel

Soli Chamber Ensemble

Sonata of Puzzles

Movement 1 - Never-Ending Jigsaw

Movement 3 - Crossword on Fire

by Balijinder Sekhon

Doug O'Connor - saxophone, Jeremy Vigil - piano

Child's Play

by Jason Bolte

Jason Bolte - electronics

With My Eyes Shut

by Jason Bolte

Jason Bolte - electronics, Mauricio Salguero - clarinet

Electric Pow Wow Drum

by The HalluciNation: Ehren Thomas, Dan James General, John Scabby Robe, Ian Fern Campeau

Attacca Quartet