Dig through the toy box with music about toys, games, and puzzles
From teddy bears and electric drums to pieces actually created from the sounds of children’s toys, enjoy the whimsical sounds of music inspired by toys with guest Carl Schimmel.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guest
Carl Schimmel, composer
Program
Roadshow for Thora:
The Silver Atom Ray Gun
The Yes No Bear
The Humpty Dumpty Circus Band
by Carl Schimmel
Soli Chamber Ensemble
Sonata of Puzzles
Movement 1 - Never-Ending Jigsaw
Movement 3 - Crossword on Fire
by Balijinder Sekhon
Doug O'Connor - saxophone, Jeremy Vigil - piano
Child's Play
by Jason Bolte
Jason Bolte - electronics
With My Eyes Shut
by Jason Bolte
Jason Bolte - electronics, Mauricio Salguero - clarinet
Electric Pow Wow Drum
by The HalluciNation: Ehren Thomas, Dan James General, John Scabby Robe, Ian Fern Campeau
Attacca Quartet