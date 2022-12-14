Embrace the darker, cozier days with music for the winter solstice
Celebrate and enjoy the longest night of the year, the winter solstice, with music encouraging you to slow down during shorter days. Hear pieces inspired by the beginning of winter, plus a dusting of pieces taken from different faith traditions.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Program
Winter Solstice
by Merryl Katherine Beille
Khanyisile Mthetwa - flute, Peter Cartwright - piano
Solstice
by Raphael Imbert
Raphael Imbert - saxophone, Karol Beffa - piano
Romanian Christmas Carols, Sz. 5
by Bela Bartok, arr. by Michael P. Atkinson
The Knights
Another Lonely Christmas
by Christina Courtin
The Knights; Krystle Warren - vocals
Haneros Haluli
Traditional, arr. by Colin Jacobsen
The Knights
Huron Carol Interlude
by Kelly-Marie Murphy
La Pieta; Angele Dubeau - violin
Hodie Christus Natus Est
by Kelly-Marie Murphy
Morna Edmundson and the Elektra Women's Choir; Vivian Chen - harp
String Quartet No. 1 - Pearl German - I. Winter
by Jonathan Leshnoff
Carpe Diem String Quartet