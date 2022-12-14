Embrace the darker, cozier days with music for the winter solstice

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Program

Winter Solstice

by Merryl Katherine Beille

Khanyisile Mthetwa - flute, Peter Cartwright - piano

Solstice

by Raphael Imbert

Raphael Imbert - saxophone, Karol Beffa - piano

Romanian Christmas Carols, Sz. 5

by Bela Bartok, arr. by Michael P. Atkinson

The Knights

Another Lonely Christmas

by Christina Courtin

The Knights; Krystle Warren - vocals

Haneros Haluli

Traditional, arr. by Colin Jacobsen

The Knights

Huron Carol Interlude

by Kelly-Marie Murphy

La Pieta; Angele Dubeau - violin

Hodie Christus Natus Est

by Kelly-Marie Murphy

Morna Edmundson and the Elektra Women's Choir; Vivian Chen - harp

String Quartet No. 1 - Pearl German - I. Winter

by Jonathan Leshnoff

Carpe Diem String Quartet