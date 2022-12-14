© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
sound_currents_logo.jpg
Sound Currents

Embrace the darker, cozier days with music for the winter solstice

By Sascha Groschang,
Laurel ParksSam WismanBrooke Knoll
Published December 14, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST
A single candle reflects in a frost-covered window.
Anne Nygård
/
Unsplash
Embrace the shorter days with music to celebrate the winter solstice.

Celebrate and enjoy the longest night of the year, the winter solstice, with music encouraging you to slow down during shorter days. Hear pieces inspired by the beginning of winter, plus a dusting of pieces taken from different faith traditions.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Program
Winter Solstice
by Merryl Katherine Beille
Khanyisile Mthetwa - flute, Peter Cartwright - piano

Solstice
by Raphael Imbert
Raphael Imbert - saxophone, Karol Beffa - piano

Romanian Christmas Carols, Sz. 5
by Bela Bartok, arr. by Michael P. Atkinson
The Knights

Another Lonely Christmas
by Christina Courtin
The Knights; Krystle Warren - vocals

Haneros Haluli
Traditional, arr. by Colin Jacobsen
The Knights

Huron Carol Interlude
by Kelly-Marie Murphy
La Pieta; Angele Dubeau - violin

Hodie Christus Natus Est
by Kelly-Marie Murphy
Morna Edmundson and the Elektra Women's Choir; Vivian Chen - harp

String Quartet No. 1 - Pearl German - I. Winter
by Jonathan Leshnoff
Carpe Diem String Quartet

Tags
Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Laurel Parks
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Related Content