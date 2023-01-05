© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Sound Currents

Under the influence: How has music been shaped by mind-altering substances?

By Sascha Groschang,
Laurel ParksSam WismanBrooke Knoll
Published January 5, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST
A rainbow marbled imaged
Raimond Klavins
/
Unsplash

Throughout history, substances have been used to affect mood, alter perceptions of our world, and channel artistic expression. In light of Missourians voting for recreational use of marijuana, we're exploring music inspired by drugs and alcohol in a two part series on Sound Currents.

Note: this episode includes a discussion about drugs and drug use which may not be suitable for all listeners.

If you or someone you know needs assistance with substance abuse, you can call the Missouri crisis line at 1-888-761-4357 and the Kansas crisis line at 1-866-210-1303.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Program
Heroin
by Lou Reed, arr. by David Lang
Maya Beiser - cello/vocals

Fontana Mix
by John Cage
John Cage, electronics

Whisky on the Rocks
by Joo Won Park
Whisky in a glass, electronics

Marijuana Variations non sérieuses, Op. 54
by René Leibowitz
Walter Nusbaum with the Ensemble Aisthesis

Virulent Strain
by Ben Stevenson
Tomoko Deguchi - piano, Sandro Leal-Santiesteban - violin, Hannah Whitehead - cello

Heaven of Narcotics
by Jacob Ter Veldhuis
Alexander Liebreich with the North Netherlands Orchestra and Choir; Claron McFadden - soprano, Tom Allen - tenor

Nirvana
by Jacob Ter Veldhuis
Alexander Liebreich with the North Netherlands Orchestra and Choir; Claron McFadden - soprano, Tom Allen - tenor

Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
