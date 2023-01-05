Under the influence: How has music been shaped by mind-altering substances?

Note: this episode includes a discussion about drugs and drug use which may not be suitable for all listeners.

If you or someone you know needs assistance with substance abuse, you can call the Missouri crisis line at 1-888-761-4357 and the Kansas crisis line at 1-866-210-1303.

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Program

Heroin

by Lou Reed, arr. by David Lang

Maya Beiser - cello/vocals

Fontana Mix

by John Cage

John Cage, electronics

Whisky on the Rocks

by Joo Won Park

Whisky in a glass, electronics

Marijuana Variations non sérieuses, Op. 54

by René Leibowitz

Walter Nusbaum with the Ensemble Aisthesis

Virulent Strain

by Ben Stevenson

Tomoko Deguchi - piano, Sandro Leal-Santiesteban - violin, Hannah Whitehead - cello

Heaven of Narcotics

by Jacob Ter Veldhuis

Alexander Liebreich with the North Netherlands Orchestra and Choir; Claron McFadden - soprano, Tom Allen - tenor

Nirvana

by Jacob Ter Veldhuis

Alexander Liebreich with the North Netherlands Orchestra and Choir; Claron McFadden - soprano, Tom Allen - tenor