Under the influence: How has music been shaped by mind-altering substances?
Throughout history, substances have been used to affect mood, alter perceptions of our world, and channel artistic expression. In light of Missourians voting for recreational use of marijuana, we're exploring music inspired by drugs and alcohol in a two part series on Sound Currents.
Note: this episode includes a discussion about drugs and drug use which may not be suitable for all listeners.
If you or someone you know needs assistance with substance abuse, you can call the Missouri crisis line at 1-888-761-4357 and the Kansas crisis line at 1-866-210-1303.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Program
Heroin
by Lou Reed, arr. by David Lang
Maya Beiser - cello/vocals
Fontana Mix
by John Cage
John Cage, electronics
Whisky on the Rocks
by Joo Won Park
Whisky in a glass, electronics
Marijuana Variations non sérieuses, Op. 54
by René Leibowitz
Walter Nusbaum with the Ensemble Aisthesis
Virulent Strain
by Ben Stevenson
Tomoko Deguchi - piano, Sandro Leal-Santiesteban - violin, Hannah Whitehead - cello
Heaven of Narcotics
by Jacob Ter Veldhuis
Alexander Liebreich with the North Netherlands Orchestra and Choir; Claron McFadden - soprano, Tom Allen - tenor
Nirvana
by Jacob Ter Veldhuis
Alexander Liebreich with the North Netherlands Orchestra and Choir; Claron McFadden - soprano, Tom Allen - tenor