Under the influence: Making music inspired by mind-altering substances

Note: this episode includes a discussion about drugs and drug use which may not be suitable for all listeners.

If you or someone you know needs assistance with substance abuse, you can call the Missouri crisis line at 1-888-761-4357 and the Kansas crisis line at 1-866-210-1303.

Guest

Seth Andrew Davis - performer and composer

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Program

Chomsky Hash

by Seth Andrew Davis

Seth Andrew Davis - electric guitar, laptop, electronics

An Orkney Wedding with Sunrise

by Peter Maxwell Davies

Ben Gernon and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra

A Rainbow in the Curved Air

by Terry Riley

Terry Riley - harpsichord, organ, tamborine