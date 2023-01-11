© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Sound Currents

Under the influence: Making music inspired by mind-altering substances

By Sascha Groschang,
Laurel ParksSam WismanBrooke Knoll
Published January 11, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST
20230111_bk_sethandrewdavis
Monty Davis
/
Courtesy of artist
Seth Andrew Davis (right) leans over to adjust a pedal while Michael Eaton (left) plays soprano saxophone.

Classical music has a long history of substances inspiring composers. Guest Seth Andrew Davis joins us for the second show in our series exploring music influenced by drugs and alcohol in light of Missourians voting for recreational use of marijuana.

Note: this episode includes a discussion about drugs and drug use which may not be suitable for all listeners.

If you or someone you know needs assistance with substance abuse, you can call the Missouri crisis line at 1-888-761-4357 and the Kansas crisis line at 1-866-210-1303.

Guest
Seth Andrew Davis - performer and composer

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Program
Chomsky Hash
by Seth Andrew Davis
Seth Andrew Davis - electric guitar, laptop, electronics

An Orkney Wedding with Sunrise
by Peter Maxwell Davies
Ben Gernon and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra

A Rainbow in the Curved Air
by Terry Riley
Terry Riley - harpsichord, organ, tamborine

Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
