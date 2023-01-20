Empathy Now! The journey of recovery through music
After two weeks of music inspired by controlled substances, take time for a detox. In this episode of Sound Currents, explore music reflecting on recovery and healing with guest Ben Stevenson.
Note: this episode includes a discussion about drugs and drug use which may not be suitable for all listeners.
If you or someone you know needs assistance with substance abuse, you can call the Missouri crisis line at 1-888-761-4357 and the Kansas crisis line at 1-866-210-1303.
Guest
Ben Stevenson - composer and libtrettist
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Program
Recovered
by Ben Stevenson
Mark Weiser with New Opera West; Maria Dominique Lopez, Jon Lee Keenan and Luis Reyes
Zeher (Poison)
by Reena Esmail
Brooklyn Rider
Fragile
by Judith Weir
William Howard - piano
Schisma
by Caroline Shaw
Brooklyn Rider
Whispered Funk
by Stacy Busch
Stacy Busch
Exercise in Self-pity
by Stacy Busch
Stacy Busch