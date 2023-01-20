© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Sound Currents

Empathy Now! The journey of recovery through music

By Sascha Groschang,
Laurel ParksSam WismanBrooke Knoll
Published January 20, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST
Unsplash

After two weeks of music inspired by controlled substances, take time for a detox. In this episode of Sound Currents, explore music reflecting on recovery and healing with guest Ben Stevenson.

Note: this episode includes a discussion about drugs and drug use which may not be suitable for all listeners.

If you or someone you know needs assistance with substance abuse, you can call the Missouri crisis line at 1-888-761-4357 and the Kansas crisis line at 1-866-210-1303.

Guest
Ben Stevenson - composer and libtrettist

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Program
Recovered
by Ben Stevenson
Mark Weiser with New Opera West; Maria Dominique Lopez, Jon Lee Keenan and Luis Reyes

Zeher (Poison)
by Reena Esmail
Brooklyn Rider

Fragile
by Judith Weir
William Howard - piano

Schisma
by Caroline Shaw
Brooklyn Rider

Whispered Funk
by Stacy Busch
Stacy Busch

Exercise in Self-pity
by Stacy Busch
Stacy Busch

Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
