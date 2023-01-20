Empathy Now! The journey of recovery through music

Note: this episode includes a discussion about drugs and drug use which may not be suitable for all listeners.

If you or someone you know needs assistance with substance abuse, you can call the Missouri crisis line at 1-888-761-4357 and the Kansas crisis line at 1-866-210-1303.

Guest

Ben Stevenson - composer and libtrettist

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Program

Recovered

by Ben Stevenson

Mark Weiser with New Opera West; Maria Dominique Lopez, Jon Lee Keenan and Luis Reyes

Zeher (Poison)

by Reena Esmail

Brooklyn Rider

Fragile

by Judith Weir

William Howard - piano

Schisma

by Caroline Shaw

Brooklyn Rider

Whispered Funk

by Stacy Busch

Stacy Busch

Exercise in Self-pity

by Stacy Busch

Stacy Busch