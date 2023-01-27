Hong Hong Gianakon is bringing a global influence and folkloric instruments to Kansas City
newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. To honor this milestone, explore music from Kansas City composers — like guest Hong Hong Gianakon — in the third of a series of shows highlighting artists with local connections.
Guest
Hong Hong Gianakon - composer/musician
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Program
Sparks
by Hong Hong Gianakon
newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble; Hong Hong Gianakon - pipa
Daaro Waari
Traditional, arr. by. Akshaya Tucker
Salistina Music Society; Saili Oak - voice
Anima Animus
by Nick Omiccioli
Juventas New Music Ensemble
Songs of Sensibility
by Leah Sproul
Ruth Carver - voice, Brendan Bondurant - guitar