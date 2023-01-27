© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Sound Currents

Hong Hong Gianakon is bringing a global influence and folkloric instruments to Kansas City

By Sascha Groschang,
Laurel ParksSam WismanBrooke Knoll
Published January 27, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST
20230126_bk_honghonggianakon
Courtesy of artist
/
Hong Hong Gianakon playing the pipa.

newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. To honor this milestone, explore music from Kansas City composers — like guest Hong Hong Gianakon — in the third of a series of shows highlighting artists with local connections.

Guest
Hong Hong Gianakon - composer/musician

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Program
Sparks
by Hong Hong Gianakon
newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble; Hong Hong Gianakon - pipa

Daaro Waari
Traditional, arr. by. Akshaya Tucker
Salistina Music Society; Saili Oak - voice

Anima Animus
by Nick Omiccioli
Juventas New Music Ensemble

Songs of Sensibility
by Leah Sproul
Ruth Carver - voice, Brendan Bondurant - guitar

Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
