Anthony R. Green wants you to celebrate Black artistry through music
This week on Sound Currents, composer and social justice artist Anthony R. Green shares how music can be a tool to increase equality in the world, as well as spark joy and understanding.
Guest
Anthony R. Green - composer, performer, social justice artist, and co-founder of Castle of our Skins
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Program
Your Voice is What Remains
by Anthony R. Green
Miller-Porfiris Duo
A Series of Harmonies
by Anthony R. Green
To Be Sure feat. Nathan Matthews
Collide-oscope IV
by Anthony R. Green
andPlay Duo; Maya Bennardo - violin, Hannah Levinson - viola, voice
The Gettysburg Address
by Anthony R. Green
The Playground Ensemble
Weightless
by Anthony R. Green
Benjamin Sorrell - alto saxophone, Anthony Green - piano