Sound Currents

Anthony R. Green wants you to celebrate Black artistry through music

By Sascha Groschang,
Laurel ParksSam WismanBrooke Knoll
Published February 2, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST
Composer, performer, and social justice artist Anthony R. Green.

This week on Sound Currents, composer and social justice artist Anthony R. Green shares how music can be a tool to increase equality in the world, as well as spark joy and understanding.

Guest
Anthony R. Green - composer, performer, social justice artist, and co-founder of Castle of our Skins

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Program
Your Voice is What Remains
by Anthony R. Green
Miller-Porfiris Duo

A Series of Harmonies
by Anthony R. Green
To Be Sure feat. Nathan Matthews

Collide-oscope IV
by Anthony R. Green
andPlay Duo; Maya Bennardo - violin, Hannah Levinson - viola, voice

The Gettysburg Address
by Anthony R. Green
The Playground Ensemble

Weightless
by Anthony R. Green
Benjamin Sorrell - alto saxophone, Anthony Green - piano

Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Laurel Parks
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
