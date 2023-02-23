From Jamaica to England: The pathbreaking life and music of Eleanor Alberga
Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Eleanor Alberga is a highly-regarded mainstream British composer with commissions from the BBC Proms and The Royal Opera, Covent Garden. Her music reflects not only the human experience, but also particular milestones in her life. Listen to it on this week's Sound Currents.
Guest
Eleanor Alberga, composer and pianist
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Program
Violin Concerto No. 1 - III. Allegro molto
by Eleanor Alberga
Joseph Swensen with the BBC National Orchestra
String Quartet No. 1 - III. Frantically Driven yet Playful
by Eleanor Alberga
Ensemble Arcadiana
Jamaican Medley
by Eleanor Alberga
Eleanor Alberga - piano
Narration X (Mirror, Jockey, Snow White)
by Eleanor Alberga
Peter Ash with the Taliesin Orchestra; Joanna Lumley, Griff Rhys Jones, Danny DeVito - narration
Celebration Dance
by Eleanor Alberga
Peter Ash with the Taliesin Orchestra
Succubus Moon
by Eleanor Alberga
Ensemble Arcadiana; Nicholas Daniel - oboe, Thomas Bowes, Oscar Perks - violin, Andres Kaljuste - viola, Hannah Sloane - cello