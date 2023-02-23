© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Sound Currents

From Jamaica to England: The pathbreaking life and music of Eleanor Alberga

By Sascha Groschang,
Laurel ParksSam WismanBrooke Knoll
Published February 23, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST
A woman with short hair and wearing a white button up shirt soft smiles at the camera.
Benjamin Ealovega
/
Composer and pianist Eleanor Alberga.

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Eleanor Alberga is a highly-regarded mainstream British composer with commissions from the BBC Proms and The Royal Opera, Covent Garden. Her music reflects not only the human experience, but also particular milestones in her life. Listen to it on this week's Sound Currents.

Guest
Eleanor Alberga, composer and pianist

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Program
Violin Concerto No. 1 - III. Allegro molto
by Eleanor Alberga
Joseph Swensen with the BBC National Orchestra

String Quartet No. 1 - III. Frantically Driven yet Playful
by Eleanor Alberga
Ensemble Arcadiana

Jamaican Medley
by Eleanor Alberga
Eleanor Alberga - piano

Narration X (Mirror, Jockey, Snow White)
by Eleanor Alberga
Peter Ash with the Taliesin Orchestra; Joanna Lumley, Griff Rhys Jones, Danny DeVito - narration

Celebration Dance
by Eleanor Alberga
Peter Ash with the Taliesin Orchestra

Succubus Moon
by Eleanor Alberga
Ensemble Arcadiana; Nicholas Daniel - oboe, Thomas Bowes, Oscar Perks - violin, Andres Kaljuste - viola, Hannah Sloane - cello

Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
