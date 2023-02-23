From Jamaica to England: The pathbreaking life and music of Eleanor Alberga

Guest

Eleanor Alberga, composer and pianist

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Program

Violin Concerto No. 1 - III. Allegro molto

by Eleanor Alberga

Joseph Swensen with the BBC National Orchestra

String Quartet No. 1 - III. Frantically Driven yet Playful

by Eleanor Alberga

Ensemble Arcadiana

Jamaican Medley

by Eleanor Alberga

Eleanor Alberga - piano

Narration X (Mirror, Jockey, Snow White)

by Eleanor Alberga

Peter Ash with the Taliesin Orchestra; Joanna Lumley, Griff Rhys Jones, Danny DeVito - narration

Celebration Dance

by Eleanor Alberga

Peter Ash with the Taliesin Orchestra

Succubus Moon

by Eleanor Alberga

Ensemble Arcadiana; Nicholas Daniel - oboe, Thomas Bowes, Oscar Perks - violin, Andres Kaljuste - viola, Hannah Sloane - cello