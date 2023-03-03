Enjoy a contemporary music "power hour" to celebrate Women's History Month
March is Women's History Month. Celebrate with Sound Currents, as we explore music by and inspired by women.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Program
When I Dream
by Whitney George
Whitney George
She Is A Myth
by Amy Beth Kirsten
Sandbox Percussion
La intervención
by Angélica Negrón
Nicholas Philips - piano
In Eleanor's Words
No. 1. The Newspaper Column
No. 3. An Anonymous Letter
No. 4. The Supreme Power
No. 6. The Dove of Peace
No. 7. What Can One Woman Do?
by Stacy Garrop
Buffy Baggott - mezzo-soprano, Kuang-Hao Huang - piano