Sound Currents

Enjoy a contemporary music "power hour" to celebrate Women's History Month

By Sascha Groschang,
Laurel ParksSam WismanBrooke Knoll
Published March 3, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST
Composers (clockwise): Stacy Garrop, Amy Beth Kirsten, Whitney George, and Angélica Negrón.

March is Women's History Month. Celebrate with Sound Currents, as we explore music by and inspired by women.

Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

When I Dream
by Whitney George
Whitney George

She Is A Myth
by Amy Beth Kirsten
Sandbox Percussion

La intervención
by Angélica Negrón
Nicholas Philips - piano

In Eleanor's Words
No. 1. The Newspaper Column
No. 3. An Anonymous Letter
No. 4. The Supreme Power
No. 6. The Dove of Peace
No. 7. What Can One Woman Do?
by Stacy Garrop
Buffy Baggott - mezzo-soprano, Kuang-Hao Huang - piano

Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
