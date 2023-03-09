© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Sound Currents

Chopping up the string quartet with The Fretless

By Sascha Groschang,
Laurel ParksSam WismanBrooke Knoll
Published March 9, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST
In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, the most fiddle-y of holidays, hear music from the Fretless, a supergroup fiddle quartet. Hear fiddle tunes and folk melodies turned into intricate, beautiful, high-energy arrangements that have quickly gained a dedicated following and accolades from around the world.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guests
Ben Plotnick and Eric Wright of The Fretless

Program
Big Trip (Trip to Windsor - Sheepskin & Beeswax)
Traditional, Dan R. MacDonald
The Fretless

June Tune
by Trent Freeman
The Fretless

Dirty Harry (Different Old Rubbish - Harry Caray)
by Mike Cosgrave, Karrnnel Sawitsky
The Fretless

Alphonzo McKenzie's - Salkantay
by Eric Wright, Trent Freeman
The Fretless

Bird's Nest
Traditional, arr. by The Fretless
The Fretless

MacLeod's Farewell - Palmer's Gate
Traditional, Donald Shaw
The Fretless

Dawning of the Day
Traditional, arr. by The Fretless
The Fretless

Dirty Work
by Donald Fagen and Walter Becker (Steely Dan), arr. by The Fretless
The Fretless

Fall Away Blues
by Red Tail Ring, arr. by The Fretless
The Fretless

My Moon My Man
by Feist and Chilly Gonzalez, arr. by The Fretless
The Fretless

Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
