Chopping up the string quartet with The Fretless

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guests

Ben Plotnick and Eric Wright of The Fretless

Program

Big Trip (Trip to Windsor - Sheepskin & Beeswax)

Traditional, Dan R. MacDonald

The Fretless

June Tune

by Trent Freeman

The Fretless

Dirty Harry (Different Old Rubbish - Harry Caray)

by Mike Cosgrave, Karrnnel Sawitsky

The Fretless

Alphonzo McKenzie's - Salkantay

by Eric Wright, Trent Freeman

The Fretless

Bird's Nest

Traditional, arr. by The Fretless

The Fretless

MacLeod's Farewell - Palmer's Gate

Traditional, Donald Shaw

The Fretless

Dawning of the Day

Traditional, arr. by The Fretless

The Fretless

Dirty Work

by Donald Fagen and Walter Becker (Steely Dan), arr. by The Fretless

The Fretless

Fall Away Blues

by Red Tail Ring, arr. by The Fretless

The Fretless

My Moon My Man

by Feist and Chilly Gonzalez, arr. by The Fretless

The Fretless