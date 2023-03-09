Chopping up the string quartet with The Fretless
In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, the most fiddle-y of holidays, hear music from the Fretless, a supergroup fiddle quartet. Hear fiddle tunes and folk melodies turned into intricate, beautiful, high-energy arrangements that have quickly gained a dedicated following and accolades from around the world.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guests
Ben Plotnick and Eric Wright of The Fretless
Program
Big Trip (Trip to Windsor - Sheepskin & Beeswax)
Traditional, Dan R. MacDonald
The Fretless
June Tune
by Trent Freeman
The Fretless
Dirty Harry (Different Old Rubbish - Harry Caray)
by Mike Cosgrave, Karrnnel Sawitsky
The Fretless
Alphonzo McKenzie's - Salkantay
by Eric Wright, Trent Freeman
The Fretless
Bird's Nest
Traditional, arr. by The Fretless
The Fretless
MacLeod's Farewell - Palmer's Gate
Traditional, Donald Shaw
The Fretless
Dawning of the Day
Traditional, arr. by The Fretless
The Fretless
Dirty Work
by Donald Fagen and Walter Becker (Steely Dan), arr. by The Fretless
The Fretless
Fall Away Blues
by Red Tail Ring, arr. by The Fretless
The Fretless
My Moon My Man
by Feist and Chilly Gonzalez, arr. by The Fretless
The Fretless