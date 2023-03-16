From pre-historic sharks to toy pianos, this composer portrays her son's imagination through music
We're continuing our ode to women and celebrating Women's History Month on Sound Currents with an episode about music and motherhood. Hear music and conversation with this week's guest: Stacey Barelos.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guests
Stacey Barelos, sound artist
Program
Cretoxyrhina
by Stacey Barelos
Liz Pearce - voice, piano
Big Al
by Stacey Barelos
Karina Brazas - soprano, Kevin Tompkins, Lisa Nielsen - violin, Jesse Griggs - viola, Elizabeth Grunin - cello
Letters from Jenny
by Stacey Barelos
Pam Igelsrud - voice, Stacey Barelos - piano
Starfish
by Stacey Barelos
Stacey Barelos - toy piano
Noch Unbenannt
by Pamelia Stickney
Olivia de Prato - violin, Pamelia Stickney - theremin
Automatic Writing Mumbles of the Late Hour
by Natacha Diels
Olivia de Prato - violin, electronics
