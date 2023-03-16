© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Sound Currents

From pre-historic sharks to toy pianos, this composer portrays her son's imagination through music

By Sascha Groschang,
Laurel ParksSam WismanBrooke Knoll
Published March 16, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT
20230315_bk_staceybarelos
Courtesy of artist
Stacy Barelos.

We're continuing our ode to women and celebrating Women's History Month on Sound Currents with an episode about music and motherhood. Hear music and conversation with this week's guest: Stacey Barelos.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guests
Stacey Barelos, sound artist

Program
Cretoxyrhina
by Stacey Barelos
Liz Pearce - voice, piano

Big Al
by Stacey Barelos
Karina Brazas - soprano, Kevin Tompkins, Lisa Nielsen - violin, Jesse Griggs - viola, Elizabeth Grunin - cello

Letters from Jenny
by Stacey Barelos
Pam Igelsrud - voice, Stacey Barelos - piano

Starfish
by Stacey Barelos
Stacey Barelos - toy piano

Noch Unbenannt
by Pamelia Stickney
Olivia de Prato - violin, Pamelia Stickney - theremin

Automatic Writing Mumbles of the Late Hour
by Natacha Diels
Olivia de Prato - violin, electronics

Cretoxyrhina
by Stacey Barelos
Liz Pearce - voice, piano

Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
