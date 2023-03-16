From pre-historic sharks to toy pianos, this composer portrays her son's imagination through music

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guests

Stacey Barelos, sound artist

Program

Cretoxyrhina

by Stacey Barelos

Liz Pearce - voice, piano

Big Al

by Stacey Barelos

Karina Brazas - soprano, Kevin Tompkins, Lisa Nielsen - violin, Jesse Griggs - viola, Elizabeth Grunin - cello

Letters from Jenny

by Stacey Barelos

Pam Igelsrud - voice, Stacey Barelos - piano

Starfish

by Stacey Barelos

Stacey Barelos - toy piano

Noch Unbenannt

by Pamelia Stickney

Olivia de Prato - violin, Pamelia Stickney - theremin

Automatic Writing Mumbles of the Late Hour

by Natacha Diels

Olivia de Prato - violin, electronics

