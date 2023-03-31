© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Sound Currents

For this Missouri-based composer, composing runs in the family

By Sascha Groschang,
Laurel ParksSam WismanBrooke Knoll
Published March 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT
20233103_bk_stefanfreundconducts
Rob Hill
/
Missouri Arts Council
Stefan Freund.

Not only is Stefan Freund's father a composer, but his daughter has also started writing music. Hear a piece of his featuring his daughter's poetry alongside music fit for spring on Sound Currents.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guests
Stefan Freund, composition professor and artistic director of the Mizzou New Music Initiative

Program

Songs of Persephone
by Stefan Freund
Khemia Ensemble

Every Grass a Spring
by Du Yun
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

Two Rhapsodies of Spring
by Juri Seo
Matt Haimovitz - cello

Compulsive Bloom
by Jennifer Jolley
Matt Haimovitz - cello

Learn more about Freund's involvement with contemporary music ensemble Alarm Will Sound on its website.

Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
