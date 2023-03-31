For this Missouri-based composer, composing runs in the family
Not only is Stefan Freund's father a composer, but his daughter has also started writing music. Hear a piece of his featuring his daughter's poetry alongside music fit for spring on Sound Currents.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guests
Stefan Freund, composition professor and artistic director of the Mizzou New Music Initiative
Program
Songs of Persephone
by Stefan Freund
Khemia Ensemble
Every Grass a Spring
by Du Yun
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
Two Rhapsodies of Spring
by Juri Seo
Matt Haimovitz - cello
Compulsive Bloom
by Jennifer Jolley
Matt Haimovitz - cello
Learn more about Freund's involvement with contemporary music ensemble Alarm Will Sound on its website.