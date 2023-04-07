© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
sound_currents_logo.jpg
Sound Currents

Dig into new music in full bloom with composer Keith Kirchoff

By Sascha Groschang,
Laurel ParksSam WismanBrooke Knoll
Published April 7, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT
20230407_bk_keithkirchoff
Courtesy of artist
/
Composer and pianist Keith Kirchoff.

Explore the concept of new life and blooming on Sound Currents, as we explore music about flowers and plants with guest Keith Kirchoff.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guests
Keith Kirchoff, pianist and composer

Program

Emergence
by Keith Kirchoff
Hinge: Dan VanHassel - electric guitar, Matt Sharrock - percussion, Philipp Staudlin - saxophone, Keith Kirchoff - piano

3 Flower Songs
by Eric Whitacre
Ronald Staheli with the Brigham Young University Singers

Succulent Blues
by Anne Lebaron
Ronit Kirchman (violin), Anne LeBaron (harp), Wolfgang Fuchs (contrabass clarinet), Torsten Muller (double bass)

Rosemary Swale
by Beth Anderson
Rubio String Quartet

Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
