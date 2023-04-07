Dig into new music in full bloom with composer Keith Kirchoff
Explore the concept of new life and blooming on Sound Currents, as we explore music about flowers and plants with guest Keith Kirchoff.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guests
Keith Kirchoff, pianist and composer
Program
Emergence
by Keith Kirchoff
Hinge: Dan VanHassel - electric guitar, Matt Sharrock - percussion, Philipp Staudlin - saxophone, Keith Kirchoff - piano
3 Flower Songs
by Eric Whitacre
Ronald Staheli with the Brigham Young University Singers
Succulent Blues
by Anne Lebaron
Ronit Kirchman (violin), Anne LeBaron (harp), Wolfgang Fuchs (contrabass clarinet), Torsten Muller (double bass)
Rosemary Swale
by Beth Anderson
Rubio String Quartet