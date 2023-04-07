Dig into new music in full bloom with composer Keith Kirchoff

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guests

Keith Kirchoff, pianist and composer

Program

Emergence

by Keith Kirchoff

Hinge: Dan VanHassel - electric guitar, Matt Sharrock - percussion, Philipp Staudlin - saxophone, Keith Kirchoff - piano

3 Flower Songs

by Eric Whitacre

Ronald Staheli with the Brigham Young University Singers

Succulent Blues

by Anne Lebaron

Ronit Kirchman (violin), Anne LeBaron (harp), Wolfgang Fuchs (contrabass clarinet), Torsten Muller (double bass)

Rosemary Swale

by Beth Anderson

Rubio String Quartet