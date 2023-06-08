© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
sound_currents_logo.jpg
Sound Currents

A resounding Pride celebration with Ingrid Stölzel

By Sascha Groschang,
Laurel ParksSam WismanBrooke Knoll
Published June 8, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT
Composer Ingrid Stölzel.
Cristian Fatu
/
Courtesy of artist
Composer Ingrid Stölzel.

Composer Ingrid Stölzel joins us to share her musical inspirations, the concept of authenticity in art, and the importance of representation in this special all-local Pride episode of Sound Currents.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guest
Ingrid Stölzel, composer

Program
Soul Journey (3 Whitman Songs)
by Ingrid Stölzel
Phyllis Pancella - mezzo-soprano, Ellen Sommer - piano

She Breathes Fire
by Stacy Busch
newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble; Stacy Busch - vocals, electronics

When I Knew
by Daniel Doss
Philadelphia Men's Chorus

Colors of Pride
by Aaryn S. Ricucci-Hill
Plaza Winds

Tags
Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
