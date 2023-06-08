A resounding Pride celebration with Ingrid Stölzel
Composer Ingrid Stölzel joins us to share her musical inspirations, the concept of authenticity in art, and the importance of representation in this special all-local Pride episode of Sound Currents.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guest
Ingrid Stölzel, composer
Program
Soul Journey (3 Whitman Songs)
by Ingrid Stölzel
Phyllis Pancella - mezzo-soprano, Ellen Sommer - piano
She Breathes Fire
by Stacy Busch
newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble; Stacy Busch - vocals, electronics
When I Knew
by Daniel Doss
Philadelphia Men's Chorus
Colors of Pride
by Aaryn S. Ricucci-Hill
Plaza Winds