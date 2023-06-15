Celebrating fathers and fatherhood with composer Mike Moreland
It’s Father’s Day this week, and we're celebrating the fathers and father figures in our lives through music. Hear music by this week's guest, Mike Moreland, alongside works by Judd Greenstein, Gabriel Kahane and more.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guest
Mike Moreland, composer and professor
Program
String Quartet in G minor
by Mike Moreland
Opus 76
The Hazelnut Tree
by Gabriel Kahane
Sasha Cooke - mezzo-soprano, Kirill Kuzmin - piano
Kzohar Harakia
by Judd Greenstein
Paul Wiancko, Ayane Kozasa - cello
Eleven Reasons I Cried After My Son Was Born
by Eric Malmquist
Ariana Strahl - soprano, Eric Malmquist - piano
This Could Be Madness - excerpt
by Garrett Schumann
2022 ÆPex Festival Ensemble