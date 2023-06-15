© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Radio Programs
sound_currents_logo.jpg
Sound Currents

Celebrating fathers and fatherhood with composer Mike Moreland

By Sascha Groschang,
Laurel ParksSam WismanBrooke Knoll
Published June 15, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT
Celebrate Father's Day with Sound Currents.
Tim Mossholder
/
Celebrate Father's Day with Sound Currents.

It’s Father’s Day this week, and we're celebrating the fathers and father figures in our lives through music. Hear music by this week's guest, Mike Moreland, alongside works by Judd Greenstein, Gabriel Kahane and more.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Composer and professor Mike Moreland.
JCCC
Composer and professor Mike Moreland.

Guest
Mike Moreland, composer and professor

Program
String Quartet in G minor
by Mike Moreland
Opus 76

The Hazelnut Tree
by Gabriel Kahane
Sasha Cooke - mezzo-soprano, Kirill Kuzmin - piano

Kzohar Harakia
by Judd Greenstein
Paul Wiancko, Ayane Kozasa - cello

Eleven Reasons I Cried After My Son Was Born
by Eric Malmquist
Ariana Strahl - soprano, Eric Malmquist - piano

This Could Be Madness - excerpt
by Garrett Schumann
2022 ÆPex Festival Ensemble

Tags
Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Laurel Parks
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Related Content