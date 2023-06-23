Music for the birds with Paul Berlinsky
Composer Paul Berlinsky not only found inspiration in hummingbirds, but also included the sounds of their fluttering wings in his music. This week on Sound Currents, explore music inspired by our avian friends.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guest
Paul Berlinsky, composer
Program
Book of Birds
by Paul Berlinsky
Gözde Çakır Ramsey - flute, Paul Berlinsky - electronics
Wild Bird
by R. Murray Schafer
Duo 47/4
The Swan Parapraxis
by Kelly-Marie Murphy
Yolanda Bruno - violin, Carmen Bruno - cello