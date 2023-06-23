© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Radio Programs
sound_currents_logo.jpg
Sound Currents

Music for the birds with Paul Berlinsky

By Sascha Groschang,
Laurel ParksSam WismanBrooke Knoll
Published June 23, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT
Composer Paul Berlinsky.
Courtesy of artist
/
Composer Paul Berlinsky.

Composer Paul Berlinsky not only found inspiration in hummingbirds, but also included the sounds of their fluttering wings in his music. This week on Sound Currents, explore music inspired by our avian friends.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guest
Paul Berlinsky, composer

Program
Book of Birds
by Paul Berlinsky
Gözde Çakır Ramsey - flute, Paul Berlinsky - electronics

Wild Bird
by R. Murray Schafer
Duo 47/4

The Swan Parapraxis
by Kelly-Marie Murphy
Yolanda Bruno - violin, Carmen Bruno - cello

Tags
Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Laurel Parks
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Related Content