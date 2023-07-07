© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Sound Currents

A musical spectrum of colors inspired by Virginia Jaramillo: Part 2

By Sascha Groschang,
Laurel ParksSam WismanBrooke Knoll
Published July 7, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT
'Principle of Equivalence' by Virginia Jaramillo (1975)
E. G. Schempf, 2019.
/
Collection of the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, Kansas City, Missouri: Gift of Robert and Sally West.
'Principle of Equivalence' by Virginia Jaramillo (1975)

Artist Virginia Jaramillo will have a retrospective art exhibit at the Kemper Museum of Art all summer long. The Kemper will also have a variety of special events, including two specially curated concerts by newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble on July 15 to accompany her paintings. Explore music inspired by her artwork in the second of two shows exploring her work.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Program
The Blue Bamoula
by Charles Wuorinen
Ursula Oppens - piano

Yellow Fission and Tile
by Nico Muhly
Nico Muhly - piano, Nadia Sirota - viola

Morning
by Hauschka
Hauschka - prepared piano, electronics

Limestone and Felt
by Caroline Shaw
Claire Bryant - cello, Nadia Sarota - viola

Metastaseis
by Iannis Xenakis
Arturo Tamayo and the Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra

Wild Purple
by Joan Tower
Paul Neubauer - viola

Northern Light
by Penelope Trappes
Penelope Trappes

