A musical spectrum of colors inspired by Virginia Jaramillo: Part 2
Artist Virginia Jaramillo will have a retrospective art exhibit at the Kemper Museum of Art all summer long. The Kemper will also have a variety of special events, including two specially curated concerts by newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble on July 15 to accompany her paintings. Explore music inspired by her artwork in the second of two shows exploring her work.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Program
The Blue Bamoula
by Charles Wuorinen
Ursula Oppens - piano
Yellow Fission and Tile
by Nico Muhly
Nico Muhly - piano, Nadia Sirota - viola
Morning
by Hauschka
Hauschka - prepared piano, electronics
Limestone and Felt
by Caroline Shaw
Claire Bryant - cello, Nadia Sarota - viola
Metastaseis
by Iannis Xenakis
Arturo Tamayo and the Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra
Wild Purple
by Joan Tower
Paul Neubauer - viola
Northern Light
by Penelope Trappes
Penelope Trappes