© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCUR 89.3 is currently operating at low power. You can continue to stream anytime at KCUR.org.
Radio Programs
sound_currents_logo.jpg
Sound Currents

Where music meets the mind, with composer Nahyun Kim

By Sascha Groschang,
Laurel ParksSam WismanBrooke Knoll
Published July 13, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT
Steve Johnson
/
Unsplash

From anger and sadness to joy and euphoria, our emotions help carry us and inform our view of the world. On this episode of Sound Currents, explore the connection between music and the emotions they can elicit.

Composer Nahyun Kim.
Courtesy of artist
/
Composer Nahyun Kim.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guest
Nahyun Kim, composer

Program
Iracundia
by Nahyun Kim
Richochet String Quartet

Discourse on Discord
by Nahyun Kim
Elena Yarrutu - alto flute, Esther Noh - violin

Seething
by Shelley Washington
Amanda Gookin - cello, bass drum

Suite for Solo Cello No. 1
by Ben Yee-Paulson
Thomas Mesa - cello

Joy
by Clarice Jensen
Clarice Jensen - cello, Timo Andres - piano, Laura Lutzke, Francesca Federico, Emma Broughton - voice

Tags
Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Laurel Parks
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Related Content