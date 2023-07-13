Where music meets the mind, with composer Nahyun Kim
From anger and sadness to joy and euphoria, our emotions help carry us and inform our view of the world. On this episode of Sound Currents, explore the connection between music and the emotions they can elicit.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guest
Nahyun Kim, composer
Program
Iracundia
by Nahyun Kim
Richochet String Quartet
Discourse on Discord
by Nahyun Kim
Elena Yarrutu - alto flute, Esther Noh - violin
Seething
by Shelley Washington
Amanda Gookin - cello, bass drum
Suite for Solo Cello No. 1
by Ben Yee-Paulson
Thomas Mesa - cello
Joy
by Clarice Jensen
Clarice Jensen - cello, Timo Andres - piano, Laura Lutzke, Francesca Federico, Emma Broughton - voice