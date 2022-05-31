Music creates community for Kansas City Symphony guest conductor Gemma New

Music used in this story

Symphony No. 3 in C minor, Op. 78 (Organ Symphony)

by Camille Saint-Saëns

Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony

Jan Kraybill, organ

Ma mere l’Oye (Mother Goose Suite)

by Maurice Ravel

Gemma New and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra

The Tempest - Suite No. 2 for Orchestra, Op. 109-3 - Song 2

by Jean Sibelius

Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony

Symphony No. 8 - "Symphony of a Thousand” Part I – Tempo I (Allegro, etwas hastig)

by Gustav Mahler

Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic

Some Details of Hell

by David Smooke

Gemma New and the Lunar Ensemble

Of Simple Grace

by Chris Rogerson

Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony

Yo-Yo Ma, cello

