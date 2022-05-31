© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical KC Spotlight

Music creates community for Kansas City Symphony guest conductor Gemma New

KCUR | By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published May 31, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT
91204812_507219853302839_8920517765211619328_n.jpg
Roy Cox
/
Conductor Gemma New

Classical KC spoke with Gemma New, artistic advisor and principal conductor of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and Principal Guest Conductor of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, before she joins the Kansas City Symphony as guest conductor June 3-5.

Music used in this story

Symphony No. 3 in C minor, Op. 78 (Organ Symphony)
by Camille Saint-Saëns
Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony
Jan Kraybill, organ

Ma mere l’Oye (Mother Goose Suite)
by Maurice Ravel
Gemma New and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra

The Tempest - Suite No. 2 for Orchestra, Op. 109-3 - Song 2
by Jean Sibelius
Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony

Symphony No. 8 - "Symphony of a Thousand” Part I – Tempo I (Allegro, etwas hastig)
by Gustav Mahler
Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic

Some Details of Hell
by David Smooke
Gemma New and the Lunar Ensemble

Of Simple Grace
by Chris Rogerson
Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony
Yo-Yo Ma, cello

You can learn more about Gemma at gemmanew.com, and more information about her performances with the Kansas City Symphony can be found at kcsymphony.org.

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
