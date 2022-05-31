Music creates community for Kansas City Symphony guest conductor Gemma New
Classical KC spoke with Gemma New, artistic advisor and principal conductor of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and Principal Guest Conductor of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, before she joins the Kansas City Symphony as guest conductor June 3-5.
Music used in this story
Symphony No. 3 in C minor, Op. 78 (Organ Symphony)
by Camille Saint-Saëns
Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony
Jan Kraybill, organ
Ma mere l’Oye (Mother Goose Suite)
by Maurice Ravel
Gemma New and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra
The Tempest - Suite No. 2 for Orchestra, Op. 109-3 - Song 2
by Jean Sibelius
Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony
Symphony No. 8 - "Symphony of a Thousand” Part I – Tempo I (Allegro, etwas hastig)
by Gustav Mahler
Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic
Some Details of Hell
by David Smooke
Gemma New and the Lunar Ensemble
Of Simple Grace
by Chris Rogerson
Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony
Yo-Yo Ma, cello
You can learn more about Gemma at gemmanew.com, and more information about her performances with the Kansas City Symphony can be found at kcsymphony.org.