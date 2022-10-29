Savannah Hawley-Bates

Savannah Hawley-BatesGeneral Assignment Reporter
Voters supported a tax increase in 2016 with the promise that the library would open a new branch — but now the library board is questioning how to finance the project.
COVID-19, RSV and the flu cases are filling up emergency rooms in the metropolitan area. Many area hospitals are at capacity, with some even putting beds in the hallways. All of this is overwhelming nurses already stretched thin.
Litter cleanup has stalled since the onset of the pandemic, and citizens upset about the state of the metro’s roadways have taken matters into their own hands. According to government officials, volunteers will need to keep their trash bags handy for the foreseeable future.
Sinag-Tala, Tagalog for Starlight, began as a four-person dance troupe eager to showcase traditional Filipino dance. 50 years later, the group has welcomed hundreds of dancers and created a close-knit community.
The raises, paid for by a tax levy approved in August, will take the district from the lowest salaries in the metropolitan area to the highest.
Since contract negotiations failed with Wabtec, a train services company, the union has been picketing outside of the plant from 4:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. But as the holiday season approaches, striking workers are worried about how they’ll provide for their families.
With marijuana legal in Missouri, mayor says Kansas City should not expect a 'giant weed smoking area'Kansas Citians can expect to begin purchasing recreational marijuana in early February. Now the city is working to pass an additional sales tax on cannabis products and prevent any “red light district” for weed from cropping up.
Midterms typically attract fewer voters than presidential races, but fewer people voted on Tuesday than in the 2018 midterm election. In some parts of the metro, turnout was lower than in the August primary.
Two-time incumbent Democratic Representative Robert Sauls has the support of the local union leaders, but increasingly, union members aren’t voting in a bloc. And in a region that's leaning increasingly Republican, the strength of a union endorsement is on the ballot.
The Kansas City Current’s incredible run to the NWSL title match came to a conclusion at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., Saturday night with a 2-0 loss against the Portland Thorns, who won their third championship in the league’s ten-year history.