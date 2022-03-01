Celisa CalacalMissouri Government & Politics Reporter
Celisa Calacal covers Missouri politics and local government for KCUR. Follow her on Twitter @celisa_mia or email her at celisa@kcur.org.
Residents gathered Tuesday to discuss the qualities they want to see in the next chief of police — transparency and community engagement were high on the list. Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith retires April 22.
The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners on Friday announced that the interim chief will be Deputy Chief Joe Mabin, a 22-year veteran of the force.
The legislation includes $269 million for police, the biggest budget of any city department. Attempts by city council members to have more control over how the police department spends money ultimately failed.
City Council will vote on funding for Kansas City Police this week. But Chief Rick Smith said in a radio interview that funding the department with 20% of the city’s general fund — as state law requires — still amounts to “defunding” the police.
The city council is considering an ordinance that would give the police department $33 million more than what is called for under state law. The money would fund community prevention and policing.
The Kansas City budget for the coming fiscal year calls for the police department to receive $269 million, more than the state requirement of 20% of the general fund.
The proposed budget increase would increase Kansas City Police Department's yearly funding to $269 million. City Council members and residents, though, have concerns.
Dr. Marvia Jones is the first Black female to head the city's health department. She was appointed to the position last month.
The project, which would cost nearly $70 million, was criticized by some residents for its use of fossil fuels.