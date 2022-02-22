Dylan Lysen

As a Kansas political reporter, I want to inform our audience about statewide government and elected officials so they can make educated decisions at the ballot box.

Sometimes that means I follow developments in the Legislature and explain how lawmakers alter laws and services of the state government.

Other times, it means questioning those lawmakers and candidates for office about those changes and what they plan for the future of the state. And most importantly, it includes making sure the voices of everyday Kansans are heard.