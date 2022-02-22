Dylan Lysen

Dylan LysenPolitical Reporter, Kansas News Service
As a Kansas political reporter, I want to inform our audience about statewide government and elected officials so they can make educated decisions at the ballot box.
Sometimes that means I follow developments in the Legislature and explain how lawmakers alter laws and services of the state government.
Other times, it means questioning those lawmakers and candidates for office about those changes and what they plan for the future of the state. And most importantly, it includes making sure the voices of everyday Kansans are heard.
-
Kansas ripped away from Villanova from the jump. Jayhawk fans reveled in the chance to play North Carolina on Monday for the NCAA men's basketball championship.
-
A final sports betting deal reached Friday struggled to advance in the House and senators left for a break without voting on the bill.
-
Sports gambling would be coming to Kansas casinos and online apps under a bill the Kansas House overwhelmingly approved.
-
The change could threaten state environmental regulations that business groups want thrown out.
-
Efforts to eliminate the 6.5% sales tax on food have the support of the leading candidates for governor, but the change has hit some political hurdles nonetheless.