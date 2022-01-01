Frank Morris

Frank MorrisNational Correspondent
I’ve been at KCUR almost 30 years, working partly for NPR and splitting my time between local and national reporting. I work to bring extra attention to people in the Midwest, my home state of Kansas and of course Kansas City. What I love about this job is having a license to talk to interesting people and then crafting radio stories around their voices. It’s a big responsibility to uphold the truth of those stories while condensing them for lots of other people listening to the radio, and I take it seriously. Email me at frank@kcur.org or find me on Twitter @FrankNewsman.
The former press secretary has become a high-profile Republican fighting against Donald Trump. And she’s doing that from an old house in Plainville, Kansas, a ranching-and-oil town of 1,750 in a county where Trump won 86% of the vote.
Skyrocketing gas prices have everyone from independent truck drivers to the U.S. energy secretary demanding that oil companies ramp up production. They’d like to and they’re trying to, but it’s just not that easy.
Tiny Highland Community College in northeast Kansas attracts students from all over the country who attend on athletic scholarships. But in the last couple of years, the school has been sued for alleged hostility toward its Black student-athletes. Then the college president compared a Black football player to Hitler.
Volunteers battle wildfires in larges portions of the country, but now fire departments are trying to respond to more calls with fewer volunteer firefighters.
Ford claims to have more than 10,000 orders for the E-Transit vans, which start at $43,000.
'Don't do that!' Joplin's decade-long tornado recovery has lessons for the nation about surviving traumaThe EF5 tornado in May 2011 destroyed a third of Joplin, a city of 50,000, killing 161 people and causing $3 billion in property damage. “You never get over it, it just gets less raw,” one resident said after similar storms in Kentucky last month.
Wednesday's high winds kindled fires and left crews across the state struggling to manage blazes that scorched the plains and burned down homes.
While Kansas City Southern will no longer exist as a stand-alone company, the headquarters of the merged company will remain in downtown Kansas City, where KC Southern has been based for decades.
La pandemia causada por el COVID-19 ha disparado los precios de la vivienda en todo el país en lugares que durante mucho tiempo se mantuvieron estables. Los pueblos rurales que están muy remotos, donde los precios de los bienes raíces se mantuvieron bajos durante décadas, están viendo ahora aumentos desmesurados de precios sin precedentes, que están agravando los problemas de la gente pobre rural.
The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked high housing prices all across the country in places long insulated from them. Remote, rural towns where real estate prices remained low for decades are now seeing unprecedented price spikes, which are compounding problems for the rural poor.