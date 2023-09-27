The Classical KC Concert Hall: A community of singers in Liberty celebrate 20 years in grand style

Host

Brooke Knoll

Program

Glorious Everlasting

by M. Thomas Cousins

God So Loved the World

by Carl J. Nygard, Jr.

City Called Heaven

by Josephine Poelintz

Soloist: Jonathan Fletcher

Omnia Sol

by Randall Stoope

Sing Me to Heaven

by Daniel E. Gawthrop

Bound for the Promised Land

trad. arr. by Mack Wilberg

Langsum from Five Pieces in Folk Style, Op. 102

by Robert Schumann

Soloists: Nanette Krauss - piano, James Farquhar - cello

When in Our Music God is Glorified

trad. arr. by Mark Hayes

O Love

by Elaine Hagenberg

The Last Words of David

by Randall Thompson

This Is My Song

trad. arr. by Mack Wilberg

Cathy Quarles Conductor Bryan Taylor leads organist Jan Kraybill, pianist Nanette Kraus and members of the Liberty Community Chorus, June 2023

Amazing Grace

trad. arr. by Mack Wilberg

Soloist: Dorothy May - bagpipe

Instrumentalists:

Jan Kraybill - organ

Nanette Kraus, Mark Hayes - piano

James Farquhar - cello

TJ Menges, Dustin Williams - trumpet

Steve Lewis - horn

Erik Dancy, Fionna Pillow - trombone

Eddie Owen, Grant Owen - percussion

The concert was recorded by Mark Reinig.

The Liberty Community Chorus is under the direction of Bryan Taylor. You can learn more about the chorus and their upcoming events at libertycommunitychorus.org.