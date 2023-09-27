© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Radio Programs
Classical KC Concert Hall

The Classical KC Concert Hall: A community of singers in Liberty celebrate 20 years in grand style

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published September 27, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT
Member's of the Liberty Community Chorus pose for a photo inside the Community of Christy Temple in Independence, MO
Cathy Quarles
Member's of the Liberty Community Chorus pose for a photo inside the Community of Christy Temple in Independence, MO

Classical KC takes you inside the Community of Christ Temple in Independence, Missouri for a June 2023 performance by the Liberty Community Chorus: ”Then Sings My Soul.” During this special 20th anniversary concert, we’ll hear the chorus, under the direction of Bryan Taylor, organist Jan Kraybill and other assembled musicians perform a diverse selection of choral works.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Program

Glorious Everlasting
by M. Thomas Cousins

God So Loved the World
by Carl J. Nygard, Jr.

City Called Heaven
by Josephine Poelintz
Soloist: Jonathan Fletcher

Omnia Sol
by Randall Stoope

Sing Me to Heaven
by Daniel E. Gawthrop

Bound for the Promised Land
trad. arr. by Mack Wilberg

Langsum from Five Pieces in Folk Style, Op. 102
by Robert Schumann
Soloists: Nanette Krauss - piano, James Farquhar - cello

When in Our Music God is Glorified
trad. arr. by Mark Hayes

O Love
by Elaine Hagenberg

The Last Words of David
by Randall Thompson

This Is My Song
trad. arr. by Mack Wilberg

Conductor Bryan Taylor leads organist Jan Kraybill, pianist Nanette Kraus and members of the Liberty Community Chorus, June 2023
Cathy Quarles
Conductor Bryan Taylor leads organist Jan Kraybill, pianist Nanette Kraus and members of the Liberty Community Chorus, June 2023

Amazing Grace
trad. arr. by Mack Wilberg
Soloist: Dorothy May - bagpipe

Instrumentalists:

Jan Kraybill - organ
Nanette Kraus, Mark Hayes - piano
James Farquhar - cello
TJ Menges, Dustin Williams - trumpet
Steve Lewis - horn
Erik Dancy, Fionna Pillow - trombone
Eddie Owen, Grant Owen - percussion

The concert was recorded by Mark Reinig.

The Liberty Community Chorus is under the direction of Bryan Taylor. You can learn more about the chorus and their upcoming events at libertycommunitychorus.org.

Tags
Classical KC Concert Hall Libertychoral musicLocal musicCommunity of ChristClassical KC
Stay Connected
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Related Content