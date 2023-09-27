The Classical KC Concert Hall: A community of singers in Liberty celebrate 20 years in grand style
Classical KC takes you inside the Community of Christ Temple in Independence, Missouri for a June 2023 performance by the Liberty Community Chorus: ”Then Sings My Soul.” During this special 20th anniversary concert, we’ll hear the chorus, under the direction of Bryan Taylor, organist Jan Kraybill and other assembled musicians perform a diverse selection of choral works.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Program
Glorious Everlasting
by M. Thomas Cousins
God So Loved the World
by Carl J. Nygard, Jr.
City Called Heaven
by Josephine Poelintz
Soloist: Jonathan Fletcher
Omnia Sol
by Randall Stoope
Sing Me to Heaven
by Daniel E. Gawthrop
Bound for the Promised Land
trad. arr. by Mack Wilberg
Langsum from Five Pieces in Folk Style, Op. 102
by Robert Schumann
Soloists: Nanette Krauss - piano, James Farquhar - cello
When in Our Music God is Glorified
trad. arr. by Mark Hayes
O Love
by Elaine Hagenberg
The Last Words of David
by Randall Thompson
This Is My Song
trad. arr. by Mack Wilberg
Amazing Grace
trad. arr. by Mack Wilberg
Soloist: Dorothy May - bagpipe
Instrumentalists:
Jan Kraybill - organ
Nanette Kraus, Mark Hayes - piano
James Farquhar - cello
TJ Menges, Dustin Williams - trumpet
Steve Lewis - horn
Erik Dancy, Fionna Pillow - trombone
Eddie Owen, Grant Owen - percussion
The concert was recorded by Mark Reinig.
The Liberty Community Chorus is under the direction of Bryan Taylor. You can learn more about the chorus and their upcoming events at libertycommunitychorus.org.