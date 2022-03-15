© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
kcs_on_ckc.png
The Kansas City Symphony

Great composers and their next moves — part 1

Published March 15, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT
KCS220317
Todd Rosenberg
/
Todd Rosenberg Photography
Pianist Yefim Bronfman performs Brahms' Second Piano Concerto with Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony in Helzberg Hall, January 2015.

This week we'll hear the Kansas City Symphony perform a trio of twos: Beethoven's Second Symphony, Brahms' Second Piano Concerto and Ravel's Suite No. 2 from Daphnis and Chloé.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 36
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Pinchas Zukerman, guest conductor
Live performance, May 2015

Suite No. 2 from Daphnis et Cholé
by Maurice Ravel
Live performance, June 2015

Concerto No. 2 in B-flat Major for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 83
by Johannes Brahms
Yefim Bronfman - piano
Live performance, January 2015

The Kansas City Symphony
Dan Margolies
As a reporter covering breaking news and legal affairs, I want to demystify often-complex legal issues in order to expose the visible and invisible ways they affect people’s lives. I cover issues of justice and equity, and seek to ensure that significant and often under-covered developments get the attention they deserve so that KCUR listeners and readers are equipped with the knowledge they need to act as better informed citizens. Email me at dan@kcur.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
