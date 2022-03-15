Great composers and their next moves — part 1
This week we'll hear the Kansas City Symphony perform a trio of twos: Beethoven's Second Symphony, Brahms' Second Piano Concerto and Ravel's Suite No. 2 from Daphnis and Chloé.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 36
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Pinchas Zukerman, guest conductor
Live performance, May 2015
Suite No. 2 from Daphnis et Cholé
by Maurice Ravel
Live performance, June 2015
Concerto No. 2 in B-flat Major for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 83
by Johannes Brahms
Yefim Bronfman - piano
Live performance, January 2015