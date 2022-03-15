Great composers and their next moves — part 1

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 36

by Ludwig van Beethoven

Pinchas Zukerman, guest conductor

Live performance, May 2015

Suite No. 2 from Daphnis et Cholé

by Maurice Ravel

Live performance, June 2015

Concerto No. 2 in B-flat Major for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 83

by Johannes Brahms

Yefim Bronfman - piano

Live performance, January 2015