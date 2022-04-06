© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

The miraculous clarinet with Raymond Santos

Published April 6, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT
Santos 1.jpg
Suzanne Frisse
The Kansas City Symphony
Kansas City Symphony principal clarinetist Raymond Santos takes a bow following a performance of Mozart's Clarinet Concerto, April 2022

Go behind the scenes and on stage with special guest Raymond Santos, the Kansas City Symphony's principal clarinetist. He joins hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies as guides for a kinetic program of music by Felix Mendelssohn, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Ottorino Respighi and Béla Bartók.

This is an encore broadcast from September 2020

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Guest

Raymond Santos, principal clarinet

Program

Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin, Op. 19
by Béla Bartók
Live performance, November 2011

Capriccio espagnol, Op. 34
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Live performance, September 2017

Symphony No. 3 in A Minor, Op. 56
by Felix Mendelssohn
Live performance, October 2014

The Pines of Rome
by Ottorino Respighi
Live performance, March 2018

classical music
Dan Margolies
As a reporter covering breaking news and legal affairs, I want to demystify often-complex legal issues in order to expose the visible and invisible ways they affect people’s lives. I cover issues of justice and equity, and seek to ensure that significant and often under-covered developments get the attention they deserve so that KCUR listeners and readers are equipped with the knowledge they need to act as better informed citizens. Email me at dan@kcur.org.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
