The miraculous clarinet with Raymond Santos
Go behind the scenes and on stage with special guest Raymond Santos, the Kansas City Symphony's principal clarinetist. He joins hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies as guides for a kinetic program of music by Felix Mendelssohn, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Ottorino Respighi and Béla Bartók.
This is an encore broadcast from September 2020
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Guest
Raymond Santos, principal clarinet
Program
Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin, Op. 19
by Béla Bartók
Live performance, November 2011
Capriccio espagnol, Op. 34
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Live performance, September 2017
Symphony No. 3 in A Minor, Op. 56
by Felix Mendelssohn
Live performance, October 2014
The Pines of Rome
by Ottorino Respighi
Live performance, March 2018