Music and memories with Jason Seber
Hosts Dan Margolies and Michael Stern welcome Kansas City Symphony Associate Conductor Jason Seber for a look back at his time with the orchestra before his tenure ends this summer. We'll learn what's coming up next for him and listen to performances led by Jason of Elgar's arrangement of Bach's Fantasia and Fugue in C Minor, Michael Daugherty's "Once Upon a Castle" and Johannes Brahms' Fourth Symphony.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Guest
Jason Seber, David T. Beals III Associate Conductor
Program
Fantasia and Fugue in C Minor, BWV 537
by Johann Sebastian Bach, orch. by Edward Elgar
Jason Seber, conductor
Live performance, October 2019
Once Upon a Castle for Organ and Orchestra
by Michael Daugherty
Paul Jacobs, organ
Jason Seber, conductor
Live performance, October 2019
This Midnight Hour
by Anna Clyne
Michael Stern, conductor
Live performance, March 2022
Symphony No. 4 in E Minor, op. 98
by Johannes Brahms
Jason Seber, conductor
Live performance, October 2019
You can learn more about Jason and his work with the Kansas City Symphony at kcsymphony.org.