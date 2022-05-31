Music and memories with Jason Seber

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Guest

Jason Seber, David T. Beals III Associate Conductor

Program

Fantasia and Fugue in C Minor, BWV 537

by Johann Sebastian Bach, orch. by Edward Elgar

Jason Seber, conductor

Live performance, October 2019

Once Upon a Castle for Organ and Orchestra

by Michael Daugherty

Paul Jacobs, organ

Jason Seber, conductor

Live performance, October 2019

This Midnight Hour

by Anna Clyne

Michael Stern, conductor

Live performance, March 2022

Symphony No. 4 in E Minor, op. 98

by Johannes Brahms

Jason Seber, conductor

Live performance, October 2019

You can learn more about Jason and his work with the Kansas City Symphony at kcsymphony.org.