Classical For Kansas City
The Kansas City Symphony

Music and memories with Jason Seber

Published May 31, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT
Eric T. Williams
Jason Seber with the Kansas City Symphony in Helzberg Hall, October 2019.

Hosts Dan Margolies and Michael Stern welcome Kansas City Symphony Associate Conductor Jason Seber for a look back at his time with the orchestra before his tenure ends this summer. We'll learn what's coming up next for him and listen to performances led by Jason of Elgar's arrangement of Bach's Fantasia and Fugue in C Minor, Michael Daugherty's "Once Upon a Castle" and Johannes Brahms' Fourth Symphony.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Guest

Jason Seber, David T. Beals III Associate Conductor

Program

Fantasia and Fugue in C Minor, BWV 537
by Johann Sebastian Bach, orch. by Edward Elgar
Jason Seber, conductor
Live performance, October 2019

Once Upon a Castle for Organ and Orchestra
by Michael Daugherty
Paul Jacobs, organ
Jason Seber, conductor
Live performance, October 2019

This Midnight Hour
by Anna Clyne
Michael Stern, conductor
Live performance, March 2022

Symphony No. 4 in E Minor, op. 98
by Johannes Brahms
Jason Seber, conductor
Live performance, October 2019

You can learn more about Jason and his work with the Kansas City Symphony at kcsymphony.org.

The Kansas City Symphony Classical KCLocal musicclassicalclassical music
Dan Margolies
As a reporter covering breaking news and legal affairs, I want to demystify often-complex legal issues in order to expose the visible and invisible ways they affect people’s lives. I cover issues of justice and equity, and seek to ensure that significant and often under-covered developments get the attention they deserve so that KCUR listeners and readers are equipped with the knowledge they need to act as better informed citizens. Email me at dan@kcur.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
