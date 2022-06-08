A June celebration — Part 1
Join co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies as they celebrate the birthdays of Edward Elgar and Richard Strauss. We'll hear Elgar's Concerto in B Minor for Violin and Orchestra featuring Pinchas Zukerman and Strauss' An Alpine Symphony.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Concerto in B Minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 61
by Edward Elgar
Pinchas Zukerman, violin
Live performance, January 2013
Eine Alpensinfonie (An Alpine Symphony), Op. 64
by Richard Strauss
Live performance, June 2013