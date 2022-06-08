© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcs_on_ckc.png
The Kansas City Symphony

A June celebration — Part 1

Published June 8, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT
IMG_0921.JPG
Pinchas Zukerman performs Edward Elgar's Concerto in B minor for Violin and Orchestrawith Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony, June 2013.

Join co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies as they celebrate the birthdays of Edward Elgar and Richard Strauss. We'll hear Elgar's Concerto in B Minor for Violin and Orchestra featuring Pinchas Zukerman and Strauss' An Alpine Symphony.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Concerto in B Minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 61
by Edward Elgar
Pinchas Zukerman, violin
Live performance, January 2013

Eine Alpensinfonie (An Alpine Symphony), Op. 64
by Richard Strauss
Live performance, June 2013

Tags

The Kansas City Symphony Classical KCclassical musicLocal musicclassical
Stay Connected
Dan Margolies
As a reporter covering breaking news and legal affairs, I want to demystify often-complex legal issues in order to expose the visible and invisible ways they affect people’s lives. I cover issues of justice and equity, and seek to ensure that significant and often under-covered developments get the attention they deserve so that KCUR listeners and readers are equipped with the knowledge they need to act as better informed citizens. Email me at dan@kcur.org.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Related Content