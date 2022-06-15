A June celebration — Part 2

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Overture, Scherzo and Finale, Op. 52

by Robert Schumann

Live performance, October 2013

Concerto in A Minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 16

by Edvard Grieg

George Li — piano

Live performance, October 2018

Symphonie Fantastique

by Hector Berlioz

Live performance, June 2018