A June celebration — Part 2
Our June celebration continues as co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies highlight the birthdays of Robert Schumann and Edvard Grieg. We'll hear one of Schumann's earliest orchestral works, Overture, Scherzo and Finale, and Grieg's enduringly popular Piano Concerto. Topping things off, we'll listen to a June 2018 performance of Hector Berlioz's rousing Symphonie Fantastique.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Overture, Scherzo and Finale, Op. 52
by Robert Schumann
Live performance, October 2013
Concerto in A Minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 16
by Edvard Grieg
George Li — piano
Live performance, October 2018
Symphonie Fantastique
by Hector Berlioz
Live performance, June 2018