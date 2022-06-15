© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
The Kansas City Symphony

A June celebration — Part 2

Published June 15, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT
Eric T. Williams
George Li performs Edvard Grieg's Piano Concerto with Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony in Helzberg Hall, October 2018.

Our June celebration continues as co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies highlight the birthdays of Robert Schumann and Edvard Grieg. We'll hear one of Schumann's earliest orchestral works, Overture, Scherzo and Finale, and Grieg's enduringly popular Piano Concerto. Topping things off, we'll listen to a June 2018 performance of Hector Berlioz's rousing Symphonie Fantastique.

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Overture, Scherzo and Finale, Op. 52
by Robert Schumann
Live performance, October 2013

Concerto in A Minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 16
by Edvard Grieg
George Li — piano
Live performance, October 2018

Symphonie Fantastique
by Hector Berlioz
Live performance, June 2018

Dan Margolies
As a reporter covering breaking news and legal affairs, I want to demystify often-complex legal issues in order to expose the visible and invisible ways they affect people’s lives. I cover issues of justice and equity, and seek to ensure that significant and often under-covered developments get the attention they deserve so that KCUR listeners and readers are equipped with the knowledge they need to act as better informed citizens. Email me at dan@kcur.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
