A June celebration — Part 3
In the third and final installment of our June celebration, co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies commemorate Igor Stravinsky's birthday by featuring performances of his Symphony of Psalms and Firebird Suite. We'll also hear June performances by the Kansas City Symphony of John Corigliano's Snapshot: Circa 1909 and Dimitri Shostakovich's powerful and defiant Symphony No. 5.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Snapshot: Circa 1909 for Two Violins and String Orchestra
by John Corigliano
Live performance, June 2019
Symphony of Psalms
by Igor Stravinsky
Live performance, October 2019
Firebird (1919 revision)
by Igor Stravinsky
Live performance, January 2019
Symphony No. 5 in D Minor, Op. 47
by Dimitri Shostakovich
Live performance, June 2014