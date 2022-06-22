© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcs_on_ckc.png
The Kansas City Symphony

A June celebration — Part 3

Published June 22, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT
IMG_9394.JPG
Eric T. Williams
/
Michael Stern leads the Kansas City Symphony and Chorus in a performance of Stravinsky's Symphony of Psalms, October 2019.

In the third and final installment of our June celebration, co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies commemorate Igor Stravinsky's birthday by featuring performances of his Symphony of Psalms and Firebird Suite. We'll also hear June performances by the Kansas City Symphony of John Corigliano's Snapshot: Circa 1909 and Dimitri Shostakovich's powerful and defiant Symphony No. 5.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Snapshot: Circa 1909 for Two Violins and String Orchestra
by John Corigliano
Live performance, June 2019

Symphony of Psalms
by Igor Stravinsky
Live performance, October 2019

Firebird (1919 revision)
by Igor Stravinsky
Live performance, January 2019

Symphony No. 5 in D Minor, Op. 47
by Dimitri Shostakovich
Live performance, June 2014

Tags

The Kansas City Symphony Classical KCLocal musicclassical musicclassical
Stay Connected
Dan Margolies
As a reporter covering breaking news and legal affairs, I want to demystify often-complex legal issues in order to expose the visible and invisible ways they affect people’s lives. I cover issues of justice and equity, and seek to ensure that significant and often under-covered developments get the attention they deserve so that KCUR listeners and readers are equipped with the knowledge they need to act as better informed citizens. Email me at dan@kcur.org.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Related Content