Britten's orchestra and Hindemith's metamorphosis
Michael Stern and Dan Margolies celebrate the November birthdays of Paul Hindemith and Benjamin Britten. We'll hear three works from Britten including the ever popular "Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra," as well as Hindemith's "Symphonic Metamorphosis" and "Les preludes" by Franz Liszt.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Les préludes
by Franz Liszt
Live performance, October 2013
Peter Grimes - Four Sea Interludes and Passacaglia
by Benjamin Britten
The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra
by Benjamin Britten
Sinfonia Da Requiem
by Benjamin Britten
From the album "Britten's Orchestra"
Symphonic Metamorphosis
by Paul Hindemith
From the album "Miraculous Metamorphosis"