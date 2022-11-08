© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
kcs_on_ckc.png
The Kansas City Symphony

Britten's orchestra and Hindemith's metamorphosis

Published November 8, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST
KCS 221112.png
Denis De Marney/Getty Images
/
Composers Benjamin Britten and Paul Hindemith

Michael Stern and Dan Margolies celebrate the November birthdays of Paul Hindemith and Benjamin Britten. We'll hear three works from Britten including the ever popular "Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra," as well as Hindemith's "Symphonic Metamorphosis" and "Les preludes" by Franz Liszt.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Les préludes
by Franz Liszt
Live performance, October 2013

Peter Grimes - Four Sea Interludes and Passacaglia
by Benjamin Britten

The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra
by Benjamin Britten

Sinfonia Da Requiem
by Benjamin Britten

From the album "Britten's Orchestra"

Symphonic Metamorphosis
by Paul Hindemith

From the album "Miraculous Metamorphosis"

The Kansas City Symphony Classical KCclassicalclassical musicLocal music
Dan Margolies
As a reporter covering breaking news and legal affairs, I want to demystify often-complex legal issues in order to expose the visible and invisible ways they affect people’s lives. I cover issues of justice and equity, and seek to ensure that significant and often under-covered developments get the attention they deserve so that KCUR listeners and readers are equipped with the knowledge they need to act as better informed citizens. Email me at dan@kcur.org.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
