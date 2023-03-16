© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
kcs_on_ckc.png
The Kansas City Symphony

New discoveries and old favorites: Exploring great beauty and strength

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published March 16, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT
ETW_3325-2022-06-03-CS12.jpg
Eric T Williams
/
Guest conductor Gemma New leads the Kansas City Symphony in Helzberg Hall, June 2022

Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies delve into a diverse program beginning with the tragically short life and beautiful music of Lili Boulanger. We'll also hear a chamber work from Astor Piazzolla, concertos from Alexandre Guilmant and Frédéric Chopin, and the world premiere of a violin concerto by Chris Rogerson.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

D'un matin de printemps (Of a Spring Morning)
by Lili Boulanger
Ryan Bancroft, guest conductor
Live performance, June 2022

Libertango
by Astor Piazzolla, arr. by Jeff Scott
Kayla Burggraf Michal - flute, Alison Chung - oboe, Raymond Santos - clarinet, Ann Bilderback - bassoon, David Sullivan - horn
Streaming performance, January 2021

Symphony No. 1 for Organ and Orchestra, Op. 42
by Alexandre Guilmant
Paul Jacobs - organ
Live performance, October 2016

Violin Concerto No 1
by Chris Rogerson
Gemma New - guest conductor
Benjamin Beilman - violin
Live performance, June 2022

Concerto No. 2 in F Minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 21
by Frédéric Chopin
Jun Märkl - guest conductor
Andrew Tyson - piano
Live performance, November 2013

ETW_3119-2022-06-03-CS12.jpg
Eric T Williams
/
Violinist Benjamin Beilman joins the Kansas City Symphony for the world premiere of Chris Rogerson's "Violin Concerto No. 1", June 2022

Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
