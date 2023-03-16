New discoveries and old favorites: Exploring great beauty and strength

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

D'un matin de printemps (Of a Spring Morning)

by Lili Boulanger

Ryan Bancroft, guest conductor

Live performance, June 2022

Libertango

by Astor Piazzolla, arr. by Jeff Scott

Kayla Burggraf Michal - flute, Alison Chung - oboe, Raymond Santos - clarinet, Ann Bilderback - bassoon, David Sullivan - horn

Streaming performance, January 2021

Symphony No. 1 for Organ and Orchestra, Op. 42

by Alexandre Guilmant

Paul Jacobs - organ

Live performance, October 2016

Violin Concerto No 1

by Chris Rogerson

Gemma New - guest conductor

Benjamin Beilman - violin

Live performance, June 2022

Concerto No. 2 in F Minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 21

by Frédéric Chopin

Jun Märkl - guest conductor

Andrew Tyson - piano

Live performance, November 2013