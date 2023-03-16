New discoveries and old favorites: Exploring great beauty and strength
Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies delve into a diverse program beginning with the tragically short life and beautiful music of Lili Boulanger. We'll also hear a chamber work from Astor Piazzolla, concertos from Alexandre Guilmant and Frédéric Chopin, and the world premiere of a violin concerto by Chris Rogerson.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
D'un matin de printemps (Of a Spring Morning)
by Lili Boulanger
Ryan Bancroft, guest conductor
Live performance, June 2022
Libertango
by Astor Piazzolla, arr. by Jeff Scott
Kayla Burggraf Michal - flute, Alison Chung - oboe, Raymond Santos - clarinet, Ann Bilderback - bassoon, David Sullivan - horn
Streaming performance, January 2021
Symphony No. 1 for Organ and Orchestra, Op. 42
by Alexandre Guilmant
Paul Jacobs - organ
Live performance, October 2016
Violin Concerto No 1
by Chris Rogerson
Gemma New - guest conductor
Benjamin Beilman - violin
Live performance, June 2022
Concerto No. 2 in F Minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 21
by Frédéric Chopin
Jun Märkl - guest conductor
Andrew Tyson - piano
Live performance, November 2013