A spectrum of orchestral color from Smetana, Ravel, Barber and Bartók

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Overture to The Bartered Bride

by Bedřich Smetana

Aziz Shokhakimov - guest conductor

Live performance, November 2022

La valse - poème chorégraphique

by Maurice Ravel

Live performance, April 2019

Suite of Five Pieces from Ma Mere L'Oye

by Maurice Ravel

Gemma New - guest conductor

Live performance, June 2022

Essay No. 2, Op. 17

by Samuel Barber

Johannes Debus - guest conductor

Live performance, Novemer 2021

Divertimento for String Orchestra

by Béla Bartók

Streaming performance, March 2021

Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin, Op. 19

by Béla Bartók

Paolo Bortolameolli - guest conductor

Live performance, April 2022