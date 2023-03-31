© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
The Kansas City Symphony

A spectrum of orchestral color from Smetana, Ravel, Barber and Bartók

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published March 31, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT
Eric T. Williams
Conductor Paolo Bortolameolli and pianist Conrad Tao take a bow with the Kansas City Symphony in Helzberg Hall, April 2022

Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies celebrate the birthdays of Bedřich Smetana, Maurice Ravel, Samuel Barber and Béla Bartók. We'll hear works such as Smetana's crowd-lpleasing "Overture to the Bartered Bride," Ravel's "La valse," Barber's "Essay No. 2," Bartok's "Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin" and more music that showcases the full range of the Kansas City Symphony.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Overture to The Bartered Bride
by Bedřich Smetana
Aziz Shokhakimov - guest conductor
Live performance, November 2022

La valse - poème chorégraphique
by Maurice Ravel
Live performance, April 2019

Suite of Five Pieces from Ma Mere L'Oye
by Maurice Ravel
Gemma New - guest conductor
Live performance, June 2022

Essay No. 2, Op. 17
by Samuel Barber
Johannes Debus - guest conductor
Live performance, Novemer 2021

Divertimento for String Orchestra
by Béla Bartók
Streaming performance, March 2021

Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin, Op. 19
by Béla Bartók
Paolo Bortolameolli - guest conductor
Live performance, April 2022

Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
