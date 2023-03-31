A spectrum of orchestral color from Smetana, Ravel, Barber and Bartók
Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies celebrate the birthdays of Bedřich Smetana, Maurice Ravel, Samuel Barber and Béla Bartók. We'll hear works such as Smetana's crowd-lpleasing "Overture to the Bartered Bride," Ravel's "La valse," Barber's "Essay No. 2," Bartok's "Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin" and more music that showcases the full range of the Kansas City Symphony.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Overture to The Bartered Bride
by Bedřich Smetana
Aziz Shokhakimov - guest conductor
Live performance, November 2022
La valse - poème chorégraphique
by Maurice Ravel
Live performance, April 2019
Suite of Five Pieces from Ma Mere L'Oye
by Maurice Ravel
Gemma New - guest conductor
Live performance, June 2022
Essay No. 2, Op. 17
by Samuel Barber
Johannes Debus - guest conductor
Live performance, Novemer 2021
Divertimento for String Orchestra
by Béla Bartók
Streaming performance, March 2021
Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin, Op. 19
by Béla Bartók
Paolo Bortolameolli - guest conductor
Live performance, April 2022