Find a list of school closings and delays in the Kansas City area here.
Radio Programs
The Kansas City Symphony

Propulsion and proportion: Mozart celebration Pt. I

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published January 18, 2024 at 1:11 PM CST
Violist Christine Grossman and violinist Noah Geller perform Mozart's "Sinfonia concertante" with the Kansas City Symphony, January 2018
Eric T. Williams
Violist Christine Grossman and violinist Noah Geller perform Mozart's "Sinfonia concertante" with the Kansas City Symphony, January 2018

Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies celebrate the birthday of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart by highlighting four of his masterworks. We'll hear his Overture to "Don Giovanni," his fifth Violin Concerto featuring Stefan Jakiw, his "Sinfonia concertante" featuring former orchestra members Noah Geller and Christine Grossman, and his famed Symphony No. 40.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Overture to Don Giovanni, K. 527
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Bernard Labadie, guest conductor
Live performance, November 2016

Violin Concerto No. 5 in A major, K. 219
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Stefan Jackiw, violin
Live performance, June 2019

Sinfonia concertante in Eb major for Violin, Viola and Orchestra, K. 364
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Noah Geller, violin
Christine Grossman, viola
Live performance, January 2018

Symphony No. 40 in G minor, K. 550
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Live performance, June 2013

The Kansas City Symphony Local musicClassical KCclassical musicMusic
Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
