Propulsion and proportion: Mozart celebration Pt. I

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Overture to Don Giovanni, K. 527

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Bernard Labadie, guest conductor

Live performance, November 2016

Violin Concerto No. 5 in A major, K. 219

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Stefan Jackiw, violin

Live performance, June 2019

Sinfonia concertante in Eb major for Violin, Viola and Orchestra, K. 364

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Noah Geller, violin

Christine Grossman, viola

Live performance, January 2018

Symphony No. 40 in G minor, K. 550

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Live performance, June 2013