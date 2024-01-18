Propulsion and proportion: Mozart celebration Pt. I
Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies celebrate the birthday of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart by highlighting four of his masterworks. We'll hear his Overture to "Don Giovanni," his fifth Violin Concerto featuring Stefan Jakiw, his "Sinfonia concertante" featuring former orchestra members Noah Geller and Christine Grossman, and his famed Symphony No. 40.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Overture to Don Giovanni, K. 527
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Bernard Labadie, guest conductor
Live performance, November 2016
Violin Concerto No. 5 in A major, K. 219
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Stefan Jackiw, violin
Live performance, June 2019
Sinfonia concertante in Eb major for Violin, Viola and Orchestra, K. 364
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Noah Geller, violin
Christine Grossman, viola
Live performance, January 2018
Symphony No. 40 in G minor, K. 550
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Live performance, June 2013