The Kansas City Symphony

Elegance and enlightenment: Mozart celebration Pt. II

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published January 24, 2024 at 9:19 AM CST
Pianist Emanuel Ax performs with Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony, May 2017
Eric T. Williams
Pianist Emanuel Ax performs with Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony, May 2017

The birthday celebration for Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart continues with two of his piano concerti and his profound "Jupiter" symphony. Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies explore Mozart's frame of mind during each compositional period and offer insights on performing these great works.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Concerto No. 19 in F major for Piano and Orchestra, K. 459
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Emanuel Ax - piano
Live performance, May 2017

Concerto No. 27 in Bb major for Piano and Orchestra, K. 595
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Benjamin Grosvenor - piano
Live performance, April 2016

Symphony No. 41 in C major, K. 551 "Jupiter"
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Live performance, March 2012

The Kansas City Symphony Classical KCclassical musicLocal musicpiano
Stay Connected
Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
