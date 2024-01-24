Elegance and enlightenment: Mozart celebration Pt. II

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Concerto No. 19 in F major for Piano and Orchestra, K. 459

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Emanuel Ax - piano

Live performance, May 2017

Concerto No. 27 in Bb major for Piano and Orchestra, K. 595

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Benjamin Grosvenor - piano

Live performance, April 2016

Symphony No. 41 in C major, K. 551 "Jupiter"

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Live performance, March 2012