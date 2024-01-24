Elegance and enlightenment: Mozart celebration Pt. II
The birthday celebration for Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart continues with two of his piano concerti and his profound "Jupiter" symphony. Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies explore Mozart's frame of mind during each compositional period and offer insights on performing these great works.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Concerto No. 19 in F major for Piano and Orchestra, K. 459
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Emanuel Ax - piano
Live performance, May 2017
Concerto No. 27 in Bb major for Piano and Orchestra, K. 595
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Benjamin Grosvenor - piano
Live performance, April 2016
Symphony No. 41 in C major, K. 551 "Jupiter"
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Live performance, March 2012