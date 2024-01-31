'Music that points to a better future' by Mason, Danielpour, Montgomery and Schubert

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

A Joyous Trilogy

by Quinn Mason

Live performance, October 2023

Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra "From the Mountaintop"

by Richard Danielpour

Anthony McGill, clarinet

Live performance, March 2015

by Jessie Montgomery

Streaming performance, November 2020

Symphony No. 8 in C major, D. 944

by Franz Schubert

Live performance, November 2018