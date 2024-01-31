© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

'Music that points to a better future' by Mason, Danielpour, Montgomery and Schubert

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published January 31, 2024 at 3:04 PM CST
Clarinetist Anthony McGill performs with Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony, March 2015
Eric T. Williams
In this program, we'll hear music composed by three modern American composers, each from a different generation: Quinn Mason's "Joyous Trilogy," Jessie Montgomery's "Banner" and Richard Danilepour's tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. "From the Mountaintop" featuring clarinetist Anthony McGill. To close, the Kansas City Symphony brings to life Franz Schubert's song-like "Great" C major symphony.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

A Joyous Trilogy
by Quinn Mason
Live performance, October 2023

Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra "From the Mountaintop"
by Richard Danielpour
Anthony McGill, clarinet
Live performance, March 2015

Banner
by Jessie Montgomery
Streaming performance, November 2020

Symphony No. 8 in C major, D. 944
by Franz Schubert
Live performance, November 2018

Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
