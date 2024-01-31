'Music that points to a better future' by Mason, Danielpour, Montgomery and Schubert
In this program, we'll hear music composed by three modern American composers, each from a different generation: Quinn Mason's "Joyous Trilogy," Jessie Montgomery's "Banner" and Richard Danilepour's tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. "From the Mountaintop" featuring clarinetist Anthony McGill. To close, the Kansas City Symphony brings to life Franz Schubert's song-like "Great" C major symphony.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
A Joyous Trilogy
by Quinn Mason
Live performance, October 2023
Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra "From the Mountaintop"
by Richard Danielpour
Anthony McGill, clarinet
Live performance, March 2015
Banner
by Jessie Montgomery
Streaming performance, November 2020
Symphony No. 8 in C major, D. 944
by Franz Schubert
Live performance, November 2018