The Kansas City Symphony

Timeless music by Kernis, Schubert, Bruch and Lalo

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published February 7, 2024 at 8:55 AM CST
Violinist Benjamin Beilman joins the Kansas City Symphony for the world premiere of Chris Rogerson's "Violin Concerto No. 1", June 2022
Eric T Williams
Violinist Benjamin Beilman performs with the Kansas City Symphony

This week, we explore what could have been - and what is - with Franz Schubert's "Unfinished" symphony and a late 20th century sonic exploration of New York City by Aaron Jay Kernis. We'll also hear two of the best loved orchestral showpieces for violin: Max Bruch's Concerto No. 1 featuring a young Benjamin Beilman, and Édouard Lalo's "Symphonie Espagnole" featuring Joshua Bell.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

New Era Dance
by Aaron Jay Kernis
Live performance, September 2018

Symphony No. 7 in B minor "Unfinished"
by Franz Schubert
Live performance, February 2017

Concerto No. 1 in G minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 26
by Max Bruch
Benjamin Beilman, violin
Live performance, April 2012

Symphonie Espagnole for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 21
by Édouard Lalo
Joshua Bell, violin
Live performance, March 2014

The Kansas City Symphony Local musicclassical musicClassical KCMusic
Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
