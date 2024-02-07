Timeless music by Kernis, Schubert, Bruch and Lalo

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

New Era Dance

by Aaron Jay Kernis

Live performance, September 2018

Symphony No. 7 in B minor "Unfinished"

by Franz Schubert

Live performance, February 2017

Concerto No. 1 in G minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 26

by Max Bruch

Benjamin Beilman, violin

Live performance, April 2012

Symphonie Espagnole for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 21

by Édouard Lalo

Joshua Bell, violin

Live performance, March 2014