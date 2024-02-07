Timeless music by Kernis, Schubert, Bruch and Lalo
This week, we explore what could have been - and what is - with Franz Schubert's "Unfinished" symphony and a late 20th century sonic exploration of New York City by Aaron Jay Kernis. We'll also hear two of the best loved orchestral showpieces for violin: Max Bruch's Concerto No. 1 featuring a young Benjamin Beilman, and Édouard Lalo's "Symphonie Espagnole" featuring Joshua Bell.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
New Era Dance
by Aaron Jay Kernis
Live performance, September 2018
Symphony No. 7 in B minor "Unfinished"
by Franz Schubert
Live performance, February 2017
Concerto No. 1 in G minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 26
by Max Bruch
Benjamin Beilman, violin
Live performance, April 2012
Symphonie Espagnole for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 21
by Édouard Lalo
Joshua Bell, violin
Live performance, March 2014