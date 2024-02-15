Felix Mendelssohn's 'exultant embrace' and the musical storytelling of Richard Strauss

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Overture to "Ruy Blas," Op. 95

by Felix Mendelssohn

Domingo Hindoyan, guest conductor

Live performance, October 2022

Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Op. 56

by Felix Mendelssohn

David Lockington, guest conductor

Live performance, March 2019

Salome's Dance from "Salome," Op. 54

by Richard Strauss

Live performance, November 2014

Don Quixote, Op. 35

by Richard Strauss

Mark Gibbs, cello

MingYu Hsu, viola

Live performance, October 2023