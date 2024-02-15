Felix Mendelssohn's 'exultant embrace' and the musical storytelling of Richard Strauss
This week, hear the Kansas City Symphony perform masterworks by Felix Mendelssohn and Richard Strauss. We'll hear Mendelssohn's Overture to "Ruy Blas" as well as his third symphony, which evokes his time in Scotland. We'll also hear Richard Strauss' depiction of Salome's shocking final dance, plus the composer's inventive showpiece for orchestra: "Don Quixote."
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Overture to "Ruy Blas," Op. 95
by Felix Mendelssohn
Domingo Hindoyan, guest conductor
Live performance, October 2022
Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Op. 56
by Felix Mendelssohn
David Lockington, guest conductor
Live performance, March 2019
Salome's Dance from "Salome," Op. 54
by Richard Strauss
Live performance, November 2014
Don Quixote, Op. 35
by Richard Strauss
Mark Gibbs, cello
MingYu Hsu, viola
Live performance, October 2023