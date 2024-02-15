© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

Felix Mendelssohn's 'exultant embrace' and the musical storytelling of Richard Strauss

By Dan Margolies,
Brooke Knoll
Published February 15, 2024 at 12:20 PM CST
Cellist Mark Gibbs, music director Michael Stern and violist MingYu Hsu accept an ovation in Helzberg Hall, October 2023.
Eric T Williams
This week, hear the Kansas City Symphony perform masterworks by Felix Mendelssohn and Richard Strauss. We'll hear Mendelssohn's Overture to "Ruy Blas" as well as his third symphony, which evokes his time in Scotland. We'll also hear Richard Strauss' depiction of Salome's shocking final dance, plus the composer's inventive showpiece for orchestra: "Don Quixote."

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Overture to "Ruy Blas," Op. 95
by Felix Mendelssohn
Domingo Hindoyan, guest conductor
Live performance, October 2022

Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Op. 56
by Felix Mendelssohn
David Lockington, guest conductor
Live performance, March 2019

Salome's Dance from "Salome," Op. 54
by Richard Strauss
Live performance, November 2014

Don Quixote, Op. 35
by Richard Strauss
Mark Gibbs, cello
MingYu Hsu, viola
Live performance, October 2023

The Kansas City Symphony classical music
Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and afternoon host for Classical KC.
