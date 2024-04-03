© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

Bach's 'Fantasia' and Mahler's 'overwhelming love'

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published April 3, 2024 at 10:32 AM CDT
Mezzo-soprano Kelly O'Connor performs with Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony, May 2019
Eric T. Williams
Mezzo-soprano Kelly O'Connor performs with Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony, May 2019

This week we'll hear Bach's Fantasia and Fugue in C minor as arranged by Edward Elgar. The rest of the program is Gustav Mahler's gargantuan Symphony No. 2, known as "The Resurrection." Mezzo-soprano Kelley O'Connor shares what excites and scares her about performing the work. And as always, co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies offer insightful background on each composer and composition.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Fantasia and Fugue in C minor, BWV 537
Live performance, October 2019
by Johann Sebastian Bach, arr. by Edward Elgar
Jason Seber, conductor

Symphony No. 2 in C minor - "Resurrection"
Live performance, February 2012
by Gustav Mahler
Kelley O'Connor - mezzo-soprano
Jessica Rivera - soprano

Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
