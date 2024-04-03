Bach's 'Fantasia' and Mahler's 'overwhelming love'
This week we'll hear Bach's Fantasia and Fugue in C minor as arranged by Edward Elgar. The rest of the program is Gustav Mahler's gargantuan Symphony No. 2, known as "The Resurrection." Mezzo-soprano Kelley O'Connor shares what excites and scares her about performing the work. And as always, co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies offer insightful background on each composer and composition.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Fantasia and Fugue in C minor, BWV 537
Live performance, October 2019
by Johann Sebastian Bach, arr. by Edward Elgar
Jason Seber, conductor
Symphony No. 2 in C minor - "Resurrection"
Live performance, February 2012
by Gustav Mahler
Kelley O'Connor - mezzo-soprano
Jessica Rivera - soprano