Bach's 'Fantasia' and Mahler's 'overwhelming love'

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Fantasia and Fugue in C minor, BWV 537

Live performance, October 2019

by Johann Sebastian Bach, arr. by Edward Elgar

Jason Seber, conductor

Symphony No. 2 in C minor - "Resurrection"

Live performance, February 2012

by Gustav Mahler

Kelley O'Connor - mezzo-soprano

Jessica Rivera - soprano