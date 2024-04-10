An orchestral exploration of music by Handel, Hailstork, Rachmaninoff and more
This week, hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies explore a wonderful variety of works. We'll hear an organ concerto by Handel featuring Jan Kraybill, Adolphus Hailstork's 'Baroque Suite,' alongside works by Ferruccio Busoni and David Diamond. On top of all that great music, we'll hear a recent performance of Sergei Rachmaninoff's fourth piano concerto featuring pianist Conrad Tao.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Concerto in F major for Organ and Orchestra, Op. 4, No. 4
by George Frideric Handel
Streaming performance, March 2021
Jan Kraybill, organ
Baroque Suite
by Adolphus Hailstork
Streaming performance, March 2021
Rounds for String Orchestra
by David Diamond
Streaming performance, March 2021
Suite from Turandot, Op. 41
by Ferruccio Busoni
Roberto Minczuk, guest conductor
Live performance, October 2010
Piano Concerto No. 4 in G minor, Op. 40
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Paolo Bortolameolli, guest conductor
Conrad Tao, piano