© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Radio Programs
The Kansas City Symphony

An orchestral exploration of music by Handel, Hailstork, Rachmaninoff and more

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published April 10, 2024 at 11:20 AM CDT
Conductor Paolo Bortolameolli and pianist Conrad Tao take a bow with the Kansas City Symphony in Helzberg Hall, April 2022
Eric T. Williams
Conductor Paolo Bortolameolli and pianist Conrad Tao take a bow with the Kansas City Symphony in Helzberg Hall, April 2022

This week, hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies explore a wonderful variety of works. We'll hear an organ concerto by Handel featuring Jan Kraybill, Adolphus Hailstork's 'Baroque Suite,' alongside works by Ferruccio Busoni and David Diamond. On top of all that great music, we'll hear a recent performance of Sergei Rachmaninoff's fourth piano concerto featuring pianist Conrad Tao.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Concerto in F major for Organ and Orchestra, Op. 4, No. 4
by George Frideric Handel
Streaming performance, March 2021
Jan Kraybill, organ

Baroque Suite
by Adolphus Hailstork
Streaming performance, March 2021

Rounds for String Orchestra
by David Diamond
Streaming performance, March 2021

Suite from Turandot, Op. 41
by Ferruccio Busoni
Roberto Minczuk, guest conductor
Live performance, October 2010

Piano Concerto No. 4 in G minor, Op. 40
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Paolo Bortolameolli, guest conductor
Conrad Tao, piano

Tags
The Kansas City Symphony classical musicClassical KCLocal musicorgan
Stay Connected
Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman