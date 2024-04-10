An orchestral exploration of music by Handel, Hailstork, Rachmaninoff and more

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Concerto in F major for Organ and Orchestra, Op. 4, No. 4

by George Frideric Handel

Streaming performance, March 2021

Jan Kraybill, organ

Baroque Suite

by Adolphus Hailstork

Streaming performance, March 2021

Rounds for String Orchestra

by David Diamond

Streaming performance, March 2021

Suite from Turandot, Op. 41

by Ferruccio Busoni

Roberto Minczuk, guest conductor

Live performance, October 2010

Piano Concerto No. 4 in G minor, Op. 40

by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Paolo Bortolameolli, guest conductor

Conrad Tao, piano