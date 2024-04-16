A panoply of Prokofiev plus Beethoven's 'prosperous voyage'
Celebrate the birthday of Sergei Prokofiev by listening to the Kansas City Symphony perform three of his works: the invigorating suite from "Love of Three Oranges," his third piano concerto and an epic cantata comprised of music from his score to the Sergei Eisenstein film "Alexander Nevsky." We'll also hear Beethoven's portentous tone poem "Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage."
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Kansas City Symphony Chorus - Charles Bruffy, director
Live performance, June 2016
Alexander Nevsky, Cantata, Op. 78
by Sergei Prokofiev
Sasha Cooke - mezzo-soprano
Kansas City Symphony Chorus - Charles Bruffy, director
Live performance, May 2011
Suite from Love for Three Oranges
by Sergei Prokofiev
Live performance, November 2011
Concerto No. 3 in C major for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 26
by Sergei Prokofiev
Wei Luo - piano
Live performance, February 2017