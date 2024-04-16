© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

A panoply of Prokofiev plus Beethoven's 'prosperous voyage'

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published April 16, 2024 at 1:39 PM CDT
Pianist Wei Luo performs with Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony, February 2017
Eric T. Williams
Pianist Wei Luo performs with Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony, February 2017

Celebrate the birthday of Sergei Prokofiev by listening to the Kansas City Symphony perform three of his works: the invigorating suite from "Love of Three Oranges," his third piano concerto and an epic cantata comprised of music from his score to the Sergei Eisenstein film "Alexander Nevsky." We'll also hear Beethoven's portentous tone poem "Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage."

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Kansas City Symphony Chorus - Charles Bruffy, director
Live performance, June 2016

Alexander Nevsky, Cantata, Op. 78
by Sergei Prokofiev
Sasha Cooke - mezzo-soprano
Kansas City Symphony Chorus - Charles Bruffy, director
Live performance, May 2011

Suite from Love for Three Oranges
by Sergei Prokofiev
Live performance, November 2011

Concerto No. 3 in C major for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 26
by Sergei Prokofiev
Wei Luo - piano
Live performance, February 2017

Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
