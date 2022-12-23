© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical KC Spotlight

Revisit some of our favorite musical moments on Classical KC from 2022

KCUR | By Brooke Knoll
Published December 23, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST
A look back on 2022 with Classical KC.
As this year comes to a close, some of Classical KC's staff members reflect on what musical moments they loved most. See what their top picks were and take a listen!

Dan Margolies

Co-host of the Kansas City Symphony on Classical KC

20221223_bk_laurelparks
Laurel Parks

Co-host of Sound Currents

  • Playing the Cornerstones of Care Benefit Gala with the Wires
  • Playing with The Eagles
  • Collaborating with Ensemble Iberica
  • Holiday group concerts with students
  • Seeing niece be successful in musical endeavors
20221223_bk_samwisman
Sam Wisman

Producer for the Kansas City Local Feature, the Kansas City Symphony on Classical KC, and Sound Currents

20221223_bk_brookeknoll
Brooke Knoll

Digital audience specialist and host of the Kansas City Local Feature

Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
