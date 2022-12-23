Revisit some of our favorite musical moments on Classical KC from 2022

Brooke Knoll / Dan Margolies

Dan Margolies

Co-host of the Kansas City Symphony on Classical KC



Brooke Knoll / Laurel Parks

Laurel Parks

Co-host of Sound Currents



Playing the Cornerstones of Care Benefit Gala with the Wires

Playing with The Eagles

Collaborating with Ensemble Iberica

Holiday group concerts with students

Seeing niece be successful in musical endeavors

Brooke Knoll / Sam Wisman

Sam Wisman

Producer for the Kansas City Local Feature, the Kansas City Symphony on Classical KC, and Sound Currents



Brooke Knoll / Brooke Knoll

Brooke Knoll

Digital audience specialist and host of the Kansas City Local Feature

