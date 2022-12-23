Revisit some of our favorite musical moments on Classical KC from 2022
As this year comes to a close, some of Classical KC's staff members reflect on what musical moments they loved most. See what their top picks were and take a listen!
Dan Margolies
Co-host of the Kansas City Symphony on Classical KC
- Passover with Rev. Dr. Vernon Howard
- Gil Shaham on The Kansas City Symphony
- Gabriel Kahane on The Kansas City Symphony
- Stanislav and Friends at Helzberg Hall
- The Goldenberg Duo on the Local Feature
Laurel Parks
Co-host of Sound Currents
- Playing the Cornerstones of Care Benefit Gala with the Wires
- Playing with The Eagles
- Collaborating with Ensemble Iberica
- Holiday group concerts with students
- Seeing niece be successful in musical endeavors
Sam Wisman
Producer for the Kansas City Local Feature, the Kansas City Symphony on Classical KC, and Sound Currents
- Marin Alsop on the KC Local Feature
- Out and Proud: Pride month on the KC Local Feature
- Passover with Rev. Dr. Vernon Howard
- Jason Seber on the Kansas City Symphony
- Xavier Foley on Sound Currents
Brooke Knoll
Digital audience specialist and host of the Kansas City Local Feature