Audience Engagement Strategist, KCUR (Part-Time)

KCUR 89.3

KCUR 89.3 is looking for an audience-focused journalist to help produce newsletters and manage our newsroom’s social media accounts.

This part-time position is up to 30 hours a week and will report to the Digital Audience & Marketing Manager.

As an audience engagement strategist, you will be key to KCUR’s growth and connection to Kansas City communities. You must be a team player with sharp news judgment, an adherence to journalistic ethics, a curiosity and excitement about fostering community, and a knack for collaboration in a friendly and often fast-paced environment.

You will help maintain and develop our presence on our existing platforms — and engage with audiences on social media. Are you a vertical video pro? We’ll get you involved in our TikTok, too.

You will also be responsible for working across KCUR’s growing newsletter portfolio, such as the daily Early Bird email, the weekly Adventure! arts and culture email, or our election newsletter. Exact duties will depend on your availability.

While this is not a reporting role, the audience engagement strategist is a critical part of KCUR’s journalism and a centerpiece of any breaking news situation. You’ll help make sure local audiences are engaging with our work. You also help serve as KCUR’s eyes and ears online, flagging important news or other potential story ideas for the newsroom, and helping deliver audience feedback to the appropriate place.

Daily duties include:

Write, curate, edit and help improve KCUR’s digital products, specifically newsletters.

Manage KCUR’s social media accounts. This involves working with the newsroom and audience development teams to maintain a consistent social voice and presence, and to find creative ways to promote KCUR events and projects.

Work alongside KCUR’s audience team to create vertical video and help develop video strategy.

Required qualifications

Experience managing social media accounts and growing engagement in creative ways on digital platforms.

Strong writing and editing skills

Knowledge of AP style

Familiarity with social media management tools and content management systems

Preferred qualifications

Experience working at a journalism outlet and exercising news judgment

Knowledge of the Kansas City region

Familiarity with public radio

Experience with email service providers

Video editing and production experience

Compensation

$24 per hour. Up to 30 hours per week.

This is a contract position and is not eligible for benefits.

Application instructions

Review of applications will begin Monday, Nov. 2, although applications will be accepted on a rolling basis.

To apply, please send an email with the subject line AUDIENCE STRATEGIST to freelance@kcur.org .

Applications must include a resume, a cover letter explaining your relevant experience and why you want this position, and 2-3 links demonstrating your best work.

Equal Employment Opportunity

The University of Missouri is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

To request ADA accommodations, please call the Office of Equity & Title IX at 816-235-6910.