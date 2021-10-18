Midwest Newsroom

-
Health officials say there is no safe level for exposure among children.
Former Missouri Gov. and current U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens is accused by his ex-wife of physical violence against her and their children, and threatening her if she did anything "that might damage his political career." The allegations were made in a sworn affidavit filed Monday in the couple's divorce case.
Lamonte McIntyre, who spent 23 years in prison for a double murder he didn’t commit, is seeking damages from the Unified Government, which claims sovereign immunity.
A court document released on Wednesday provided new details about the March 4 shooting at Olathe East High School. The affidavit said that school officials wanted to search Jaylon Elmore's backpack before he allegedly started shooting.
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, so do broadcasts of what critics decry as Kremlin-funded propaganda on KCXL, a radio station in Liberty, Missouri. Pressure is mounting for KCXL to end broadcasts that have kept the station in business.
A lack of child care options is stunting the growth of some rural towns. In order to stay alive, the town of Marcus in northwest Iowa is addressing that need.