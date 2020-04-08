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As Missouri food pantries prepare for the holidays, advocates question whether added paperwork is keeping more eligible Missourians from receiving food assistance.
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The Hamilton bobblehead is part of a new series of limited-edition political bobbleheads related to the 2026 midterm elections.
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Clemency supporters say the abuse Sarah Gonzales-McLinn faced from the man she murdered should be taken into account. Opponents say the crime was too brutal for clemency.
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A federal magistrate ruled John Carnes, 71, is a flight risk and danger to the community. He remains in federal custody while his public defender appeals the ruling.
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Limits on medical provider taxes was a major element of President Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," which Hawley voted for. As a result, the funding loss could force rural hospitals to close.
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Lawyers for the Council on American-Islamic Relations say Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway's investigative demand, which cites the Merchandising Practices Act, is a smokescreen.
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The new “Lucas for Missouri" exploratory committee allows the mayor to raise money for a potential gubernatorial run without outwardly declaring his nomination.
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Carnes was indicted for tax evasion in 2022. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 21 months in prison. He was released in September.
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The class action lawsuit seeks to strike down restrictions on "junk food" in 18 states for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
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Full Medicaid expansion has long eluded lawmakers in Kansas, where Democrat Cindy Holscher won a close race for governor. She will replace Gov. Laura Kelly, a fellow Democrat whose efforts to expand Medicaid were stymied by the Republican majority in the Legislature.
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Democrats gained ground in virtually every corner of Missouri, opening a possible path to a House majority. Winning the Senate or a statewide office is a much steeper climb.
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Republicans will retain control of the Kansas House, but Democrats' gains and Cindy Holscher's victory in the governor's race mean both parties will have to find new ways to work together. Property taxes, the state budget and social issues could test that relationship.
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Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway and outgoing Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach are among 12 GOP officials seeking to revive a bid for mail-in voting restrictions for the 2028 election by appealing a court order blocking the Postal Service from carrying out a revised ballot rule.
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Bradley Benavides and Nikki Floris were charged in October with lying to Congress in 2023 about their knowledge of the FBI’s investigation into the former president’s son. A probe of the two was assigned to special agents at the FBI’s Kansas City field office, a move that two former U.S. attorneys called unusual for a Washington, D.C., case.