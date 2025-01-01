Become a KCUR supporter

How do I become a monthly giver?

Sign-up on KCUR’s online donation form. You can donate via EFT donations directly from your checking account or using a debit/credit card. You choose the amount (minimum $5/month), and we take care of the processing, on-going each month until you tell us to stop.

You can also click here to print off an enrollment form. Send the completed, signed form along with payment information to:

KCUR-Membership 4825 Troost Ave, Suite 202 Kansas City, MO 64110

Additional questions? Contact us at membership@kcur.org or (816) 609-4913.

How do I make changes to my monthly gift?

You can enter a new monthly pledge at kcur.org/monthlychange. This will replace your previous pledge.

We are not able to make changes to EFT donations over the phone; they must be in writing or via the secure online form.

Note: Please do not email debit/credit card or bank information as email is not secure enough for this sensitive information.

Can I still request an additional member gift (limited edition KCUR swag) offered during membership drives?

Yes, if your current donation meets the giving level and you contact us to request the additional item.

During each drive we will email our monthly givers to let you know what additional benefit is being offered and provide you with a link to request it and, if necessary, to change your monthly donation or make a one-time gift to qualify for the benefit if you do not already.

If you do not receive this email, email us at membership@kcur.org or call (816) 235-1551 to request the current member gift.