KC Media Collective

In Missouri, Republicans in the legislature have introduced bills to put photo identification requirements in place and give the secretary of state’s office more oversight over voter rolls and election administration.
Meta can receive up to nearly $1.8 billion in sales and use tax exemptions over the next 15 years for its new data center in Kansas City's Northland. But leaders say they expect the investment to draw even more tech companies to the region.
Kansas City officials announced Thursday that a 1 million-square-foot Meta facility will be constructed at the Golden Plains Technology Park. The company is expected to invest more than $800 million to build out the complex, and will hire up to 100 operational jobs.
Even though Kansas City made it illegal for prospective landlords or employers to ask applicants if they have a felony conviction, the law hasn't stopped discrimination — especially for ex-felons whose past crimes are readily found on the internet.
Founded in 1887, Browne’s is the oldest Irish business in the world — outside of Ireland. The marketplace is known for its Reuben sandwiches, shelves lined with grocery items missed by new Irish immigrants, and imported artisan handcrafts.
In the Kansas City area, universities have been some of the most prominent sponsors of the public charter schools. But in just the past few years, several ended the relationships or saw charter schools removed by the state.
Santos, who was born in the Philippines and moved to Kansas City in 1998, opened the Filipino restaurant inside Parlor’s food hall in January. Her menu features recipes passed down from her late mother and grandmother.
Cientos de complejos de departamentos — con menos de 20 unidades — han desaparecido del mercado de Kansas City porque los propietarios deciden que es más barato demolerlos que arreglarlos. Esto representa un gran golpe para el conjunto de viviendas económicas de la ciudad.
Kenneth Jenkins, propietario de su primera casa, se pregunta si es buena su decisión de comprar una casa debido a la estricta aplicación del código de leyes de Kansas City.
Una "pueblerina" de Midtown a la que se le ha privado de su medio de transporte. Una jubilada con ingresos fijos que se ve obligada a dejar su hogar de 17 años. Los inquilinos de Kansas City se enfrentan a una subida sustancial en sus rentas de alquiler, con graves repercusiones.
Nearly two years since the pandemic first hit and Kansas City leaders shared action plans, unhoused residents say their needs are still unmet — and the approaching cold weather means there's a lot at stake.
Hundreds of apartment complexes — those with less than 20 units — have disappeared from the Kansas City market as landlords decide it's cheaper to demolish than fix them up. But losing these buildings is a huge blow to the city's affordable housing stock.