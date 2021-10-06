© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
KC Media Collective

KCUR is a proud founding member of the KC Media Collective, a new collaborative initiative designed to support and enhance local journalism in Kansas City.

The KC Media Collective is committed to making local news easily available, its coverage equitable and its operations sustainable.

Members of the KC Media Collective include KCUR, American Public Square, Kansas City PBS/Flatland, Missouri Business Alert, Startland News and The Kansas City Beacon.

The KC Media Collective initiative was made possible with support from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

